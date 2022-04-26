Comvest Partners Becomes a Signatory to Diversity in Action Initiative of the Institutional Limited Partners Association

Breaking News
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comvest Partners (“Comvest”), an operationally-focused middle-market private investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has become a signatory to the Diversity in Action initiative of the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA).

ILPA, the trade association for institutional limited partners in the private equity asset class, launched the Diversity in Action initiative to bring together limited partners and general partners that share a commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. As a signatory, Comvest pledges to take concrete actions to further DEI within the company as well as in the wider private investment industry.

“Comvest is proud to be accepted as a Diversity in Action signatory,” said Michael Falk, founder and CEO of Comvest. “Comvest has long prioritized diversity and a culture of inclusion. Our pledge to ILPA reflects our focus on advancing our own related initiatives and our interest in collaborating with industry peers to create enduring equitable and inclusive workplaces in the direct lending and private equity sectors.”

Diversity in Action signatories commit to undertake specific DEI actions that span talent management, investment management and industry engagement. As a signatory, Comvest also will participate in roundtable discussions, working groups and surveys to provide the industry with greater transparency on the current state of DEI and on DEI best practices that will move private markets forward.

About ILPA
With more than 575 member institutions representing over 2 trillion USD of private equity assets under management, the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) is the only global organization dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries. ILPA’s members include public and private pensions, insurers, endowments and foundations, family offices, development finance institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. Its policy agenda is focused on strengthening the private equity asset class through strong governance, alignment of interests, and transparency. For more information, please visit www.ilpa.org

About Comvest Partners
Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest Partners has invested over $7.7 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has over $6.4 billion of assets under management. Through its extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com

For more information, please contact:
Robert O’Sullivan, Managing Partner, Comvest Partners – robert@comvest.com

Michael Altschuler, General Counsel, Comvest Partners – m.altschuler@comvest.com

