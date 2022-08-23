Comvoy.com Taps Crestline as Exclusive Transportation Partner

Chico, CA, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The leading authority on commercial vehicles, Work Truck Solutions®, today announced Crestline as their exclusive transportation partner for Comvoy.com.

“This industry is far from static,” said Kathryn Schifferle, CEO of Work Truck Solutions, the company behind Comvoy.com. “We’re very keen on the changing needs of commercial vehicle shoppers, and we work hard to develop new products, strategies and partnerships to meet those needs. Partnering with Crestline is another example of how we’re continuously looking to improve the B2B shopping process.”

With work trucks and vans still in short supply, business owners shopping on the Comvoy.com site must often look at vehicles outside their locale, and when they do they need a reliable, experienced transport company. With Comvoy’s Crestline collaboration, site users can quickly assess the cost of transporting a non-local vehicle to their own facility. This new feature highlights Comvoy.com’s dedication to improving the user experience.

“Serving the commercial and fleet vehicle markets continues to be a top priority for Crestline since our inception in 2009,” said Alan B. Levy, President and Founder of Crestline Auto Transport. He added, “This unique partnership with Comvoy.com enables us to effectively serve work truck buyers and sellers in a more visible and highly efficient capacity.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Vehicle Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. Our innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Our national marketplace, Comvoy.com, seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to vehicles and services they need to run their business. VAST, the Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool, offers access to many inventory sources specifically for the wholesale acquisition of commercial work trucks, vans and pickups for a one-stop-shop experience. EZOrder™ minimizes customer frustration surrounding inventory shortages and gets their vehicle order to the head of the line. Learn more at www.worktrucksolutions.com.

About Crestline Auto Transport

Crestline is a premier nationwide shipping and logistics company that specializes in the transportation arrangement of finished vehicles. We provide auto transport services nationwide to auto dealers, financing companies, remarketers, and individuals who need to transport their vehicles for any reason to any location. With over forty years of combined transportation experience, you can rely on the Crestline Auto Transport team for your vehicle shipping needs. For more information call us at 800-994-1208 or email us at info@crestlinelogistics.com.

