Con Edison Battery Enhances Reliability for Staten Island Customers

First Project in NYC is Ready to Provide Power to Customers

Con Edison has installed a battery to serve customers in a section of Staten Island.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Con Edison has installed a large-scale battery near the North Shore of Staten Island to help keep service reliable when the need for power is high.

The battery at 1515 Richmond Terrace can provide 1 megawatt – which is a million watts – to 37,000 customers in the northern and western areas of the island. That will take stress off the Con Edison grid on hot summer days when electrical usage soars.

It is the first battery Con Edison and its partner GI Energy have placed at a customer property in New York City under a demonstration project. An agreement guarantees Con Edison the right to discharge the battery as needed.

“Some of our large customers have their own batteries and use the power to support their operations,” said Alison Kling, who is managing the project for Con Edison. “But this new unique arrangement lets us place batteries in areas where our grid needs support. Battery technology is evolving quickly and we’re looking for the ways we can best use it to benefit our customers.”

When Con Edison is not using the energy storage unit for grid support, GI Energy plans to dispatch the battery into the wholesale market.  

The project underwent an extensive safety review by the Fire Department of New York and the city Department of Buildings.

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $56 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y.

