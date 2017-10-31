Con Edison Chairman & CEO John McAvoy to Present at 2017 EEI Financial Conference, November 7

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Con Edison (NYSE:ED) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John McAvoy will present an overview of the company at the 2017 Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference on Tuesday, November 7, at 8:15 a.m. (Eastern time).

The webcast will be available at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/eei4/ed and slides will be available on Con Edison’s website, http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=61493&p=irol-presentations.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $49 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

For additional financial, operations and customer service information, visit Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s website at www.conedison.com.

Contact: Media Relations

212-460-4111