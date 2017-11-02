Con Edison, O&R Crews, Equipment to Aid Puerto Rico Power Restoration

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seventy vehicles from Con Edison and Orange and Rockland Utilities arrived today at a shipping terminal in southern New Jersey and will be loaded onto a cargo ship for a trip to Puerto Rico, where they’ll be part of the massive campaign to restore power.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/238e5034-d07b-4f7a-bcf0-a69d950a6ed7

More than 100 power line workers, technical specialists and support personnel will head to Puerto Rico next week to help the island’s recovery from the ravages of recent hurricanes.

“We look forward to helping the people of Puerto Rico recover from the devastating impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Many employees at Con Edison and O&R have deep connections with family or friends in Puerto Rico and they all are anxious to help,” said John McAvoy, chairman and CEO of Con Edison.

Con Edison is working with Governor Andrew Cuomo, the New York Power Authority, the Edison Electric Institute and the American Public Power Association to organize the effort.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) is one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $49 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through its two regulated utility subsidiaries, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., and Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., and its two non-utility subsidiaries, Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

