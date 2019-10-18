Breaking News
Con Edison to Report 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings on November 4

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE:ED) plans to report its 3rd Quarter 2019 earnings on November 4, 2019 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $56 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

