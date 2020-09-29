Conagen Wins SynBioBeta Award for Non-GMO Human Milk Oligosaccharide and Human Lactoferrin

Breaking News
Company announces yet a third offering for infant formula fortification, FBA, a compound which delivers butyrate to the infant gut while retaining the accepted flavor of formula for babies’ palates.

Bedford, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SynBioBeta’s (SBB) Synthetic Biology Global Conference awarded Conagen the “Best Product of the Year” for its human lactoferrin and non-GMO human milk oligosaccharide (HMO.)

Human lactoferrin is a critical iron-binding compound for immunity and iron nutrition. HMOs are important nutritional compounds only found in human milk. The most abundant HMO in human milk is 2’-fucosyllactose (2’FL), and it is responsible for promoting good gut bacteria, strengthening the gut barrier function, and suppressing pathogens.

“Conagen is honored to accept this award from SynBioBeta for our human lactoferrin and non-GMO HMO infant formula ingredients, but we do not intend to stop there. We are dedicated to continuously improving infant health and nutrition by expanding our portfolio with many more innovative infant formula ingredients,” said VP of Innovation, Dr. Casey Lippmeier.

In addition to their human lactoferrin and non-GMO HMO and products, Conagen is the first company to commercialize an odorless and tasteless butyrate releaser, otherwise known as FBA. FBA delivers butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that helps infants develop gut and immune systems for mitigating a number of pathologies, including common food allergies to cow’s milk(1). It is an important health postbiotic and probiotic molecule for building gut health and immunity.

While Conagen’s FBA has been licensed in the infant formula space, there are partnership opportunities still available in applications spanning food and beverage, medical nutrition, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals.

“Today we are announcing our third offering for infant formula fortification, a compound which delivers butyrate to the infant gut in a way which safely conveys its important, well-characterized post-biotic effects, while retaining the accepted flavor of formula for babies’ palates,” said Lippmeier.

About Conagen

Conagen is making the impossible possible. Our scientists and engineers use the latest synthetic biology tools to develop high-quality sustainable nature-based products through systems of manufacturing on a molecular level and fermentation basis. We focus on the bioproduction of high-value ingredients for food, nutrition, flavors and fragrances, pharmaceutical, and renewable materials industries. For more information, visit www.conagen.com

Reference (1):Canani, Roberto Berni, et al. “Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG-supplemented formula expands butyrate-producing bacterial strains in food allergic infants.” The ISME journal 10.3 (2016): 742-750.

