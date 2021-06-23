Concentrix Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results with Strong New Business Signings

FREMONT, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2021.
|Three Months Ended
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|Change
|Revenue ($M)
|$
|1,369.9
|$
|1,066.4
|28.5
|%
|Operating income ($M)
|$
|128.2
|$
|23.6
|443.2
|%
|Non-GAAP operating income ($M) (1)
|$
|172.1
|$
|67.5
|155.0
|%
|Operating margin
|9.4
|%
|2.2
|%
|720 bps
|Non-GAAP operating margin (1)
|12.6
|%
|6.3
|%
|630 bps
|Net income ($M)
|$
|82.9
|$
|2.5
|3,216.0
|%
|Non-GAAP net income ($M) (1)
|$
|124.9
|$
|35.3
|253.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA ($M) (1)
|$
|208.3
|$
|97.7
|113.2
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)
|15.2
|%
|9.2
|%
|600 bps
|Diluted earnings per share (2)
|$
|1.57
|$
|0.05
|3,040.0
|%
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1), (2)
|$
|2.37
|$
|0.68
|248.5
|%
(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(2) For the three months ended May 31, 2020, weighted average number of shares used for diluted EPS is based on the number of shares issued in connection with the spin-off of 51.6 million.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights:
- Revenue was $1,369.9 million, up 28.5% from the prior year second quarter and 24.3% on a constant currency basis, compared with $1,066.4 million in the prior year second quarter.
- Operating income was $128.2 million, or 9.4% of revenue, compared with $23.6 million, or 2.2% of revenue, in the prior year second quarter.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $172.1 million, or 12.6% of revenue, compared with $67.5 million, or 6.3% of revenue, in the prior year second quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $208.3 million, or 15.2% of revenue, compared with $97.7 million, or 9.2% of revenue, in the prior year second quarter.
- Cash flow from operations of $203.2 million in the quarter. Free cash flow for the quarter was $174.4 million and outstanding indebtedness was paid down to $959.2 million.
- Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $1.57 compared to $0.05 in the prior year second quarter.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.37 compared to $0.68 in the prior year second quarter.
“We continue to see our value proposition resonating with the market driving our performance to exceed pre-COVID levels,” said Chris Caldwell, Concentrix President and CEO. “Reopening economies accelerated demand for our CX transformation services across existing and new clients. We are very pleased with significant new business wins with iconic and disruptive clients across the globe. Based upon our strong results year-to-date, we are confident in exceeding our stated goals of constant currency revenue growth above 10 percent for fiscal 2021 and margins above pre-COVID levels.”
Business Outlook
The following statements are based on Concentrix’ current expectations for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, divestitures, spin-off related expenses, the amortization of intangibles, depreciation, share-based compensation and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Expectations:
- Third-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion as reported.
- Third-quarter operating income is expected to be in the range of $116.3 million to $130.3 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $160.0 million to $174.0 million.
- The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 27% to 28%.
Use of Non-GAAP Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information, including:
- Constant currency revenue growth, which is revenue growth adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating the revenue of each fiscal year in the billing currency using their comparable prior year’s currency conversion rate in comparison to prior year’s revenue. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, the growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than growth reported at actual exchange rates.
- Non-GAAP operating income, which is operating income, adjusted to exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, spin-off related expenses, amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation.
- Non-GAAP operating margin, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, divided by revenue.
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, plus depreciation.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.
- Non-GAAP net income, which is net income excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, spin-off related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and the income tax effect of assets held for sale.
- Free cash flow, which is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. However, free cash flow has limitations because it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”), which is diluted EPS excluding the per share, tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, spin-off related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and the income tax effect of assets held for sale.
We believe that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand our base operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods and for planning and forecasting in future periods, primarily because management typically monitors the business adjusted for these items in addition to GAAP results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets. Although intangible assets contribute to our revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the services performed for our clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of our acquisition activity. Accordingly, we believe excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments which neither relate to the ordinary course of our business nor reflect our underlying business performance, enhances our and our investors’ ability to compare our past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude share-based compensation expense. Given the subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when calculating share-based compensation expense, management believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results and those of our peers. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)
|May 31, 2021
|November 30, 2020
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|131,249
|$
|152,656
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,089,387
|1,081,481
|Assets held for sale
|83,010
|—
|Other current assets
|173,226
|189,239
|Total current assets
|1,476,872
|1,423,376
|Property and equipment, net
|399,422
|451,649
|Goodwill
|1,837,900
|1,836,050
|Intangible assets, net
|736,877
|798,959
|Deferred tax assets
|41,582
|47,423
|Other assets
|609,587
|620,099
|Total assets
|$
|5,102,240
|$
|5,177,556
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|109,506
|$
|140,575
|Current portion of long-term debt
|—
|33,750
|Payable to former parent
|—
|22,825
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|363,948
|419,715
|Other accrued liabilities
|356,665
|371,072
|Income taxes payable
|29,141
|20,725
|Liabilities held for sale
|30,353
|—
|Total current liabilities
|889,613
|1,008,662
|Long-term debt, net
|959,158
|1,111,362
|Other long-term liabilities
|595,619
|601,887
|Deferred tax liabilities
|128,082
|153,560
|Total liabilities
|2,572,472
|2,875,471
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized as of May 31, 2021; no shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2021
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized as of May 31, 2021; 51,296 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2021
|5
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,327,025
|—
|Treasury stock, 4 shares as of May 31, 2021
|(527
|)
|—
|Retained earnings
|171,715
|—
|Former parent company investment
|—
|2,305,899
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|31,550
|(3,814
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,529,768
|2,302,085
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|5,102,240
|$
|5,177,556
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|% Change
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|% Change
|Revenue
|Technology and consumer electronics
|$
|417,277
|$
|327,997
|27
|%
|$
|830,095
|$
|651,910
|27
|%
|Communications and media
|254,860
|210,684
|21
|%
|503,650
|474,248
|6
|%
|Retail, travel and ecommerce
|231,966
|168,380
|38
|%
|470,967
|367,294
|28
|%
|Banking, financial services and insurance
|228,816
|168,283
|36
|%
|437,900
|360,987
|21
|%
|Healthcare
|115,418
|84,965
|36
|%
|240,642
|182,290
|32
|%
|Other
|121,541
|106,053
|15
|%
|239,902
|218,254
|10
|%
|Total revenue
|1,369,878
|1,066,363
|28
|%
|2,723,156
|2,254,982
|21
|%
|Cost of revenue
|887,149
|721,193
|23
|%
|1,754,377
|1,464,622
|20
|%
|Gross profit
|482,729
|345,170
|40
|%
|968,779
|790,360
|23
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|354,505
|321,590
|10
|%
|705,666
|678,569
|4
|%
|Operating income
|128,224
|23,580
|444
|%
|263,113
|111,791
|135
|%
|Interest expense and finance charges, net
|6,745
|12,928
|(48
|)
|%
|14,448
|30,513
|(53
|)
|%
|Other expense (income), net
|(3,546
|)
|(1,641
|)
|116
|%
|257
|(4,876
|)
|(105
|)
|%
|Income before income taxes
|125,025
|12,293
|917
|%
|248,408
|86,154
|188
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|42,121
|9,823
|329
|%
|76,693
|31,367
|145
|%
|Net income
|$
|82,904
|$
|2,470
|3,256
|%
|$
|171,715
|$
|54,787
|213
|%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.59
|$
|0.05
|$
|3.31
|$
|1.06
|Diluted
|$
|1.57
|$
|0.05
|$
|3.26
|$
|1.06
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|51,275
|51,602
|51,215
|51,602
|Diluted
|52,005
|51,602
|51,928
|51,602
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Amounts may not add due to rounding)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|Revenue
|$
|1,369,878
|$
|1,066,363
|$
|2,723,156
|$
|2,254,982
|Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP
|28.5
|%
|(8.1
|)
|%
|20.8
|%
|(3.4
|)
|%
|Foreign exchange impact
|(4.2
|)
|%
|1.9
|%
|(3.1
|)
|%
|1.3
|%
|Constant currency revenue growth
|24.3
|%
|(6.2
|)
|%
|17.7
|%
|(2.1
|)
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|Operating income
|$
|128,224
|$
|23,580
|$
|263,113
|$
|111,791
|Acquisition-related and integration expenses
|—
|3,198
|—
|17,550
|Spin-off related expenses
|—
|506
|—
|1,506
|Amortization of intangibles
|34,597
|36,379
|69,198
|73,357
|Share-based compensation
|9,283
|3,840
|16,401
|8,102
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|172,104
|$
|67,503
|$
|348,712
|$
|212,306
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|Net income
|$
|82,904
|$
|2,470
|$
|171,715
|$
|54,787
|Interest expense and finance charges, net
|6,745
|12,928
|14,448
|30,513
|Provision for income taxes
|42,121
|9,823
|76,693
|31,367
|Other expense (income), net
|(3,546
|)
|(1,641
|)
|257
|(4,876
|)
|Acquisition-related and integration expenses
|—
|3,198
|—
|17,550
|Spin-off related expenses
|—
|506
|—
|1,506
|Amortization of intangibles
|34,597
|36,379
|69,198
|73,357
|Share-based compensation
|9,283
|3,840
|16,401
|8,102
|Depreciation (excluding accelerated depreciation included in acquisition-related and integration expenses above)
|36,226
|30,161
|72,225
|61,822
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|208,330
|$
|97,664
|$
|420,937
|$
|274,128
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|Operating margin
|9.4
|%
|2.2
|%
|9.7
|%
|5.0
|%
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|12.6
|%
|6.3
|%
|12.8
|%
|9.4
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|15.2
|%
|9.2
|%
|15.5
|%
|12.2
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|Net income
|$
|82,904
|$
|2,470
|$
|171,715
|$
|54,787
|Acquisition-related and integration expenses
|—
|3,198
|—
|17,550
|Spin-off related expenses
|—
|506
|—
|1,506
|Amortization of intangibles
|34,597
|36,379
|69,198
|73,357
|Share-based compensation
|9,283
|3,840
|16,401
|8,102
|Income taxes related to the above (1)
|(11,107
|)
|(11,125
|)
|(21,674
|)
|(24,594
|)
|Income tax effect of assets held for sale (2)
|9,247
|—
|9,247
|—
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|124,924
|$
|35,268
|$
|244,887
|$
|130,708
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|Net income
|$
|82,904
|$
|2,470
|$
|171,715
|$
|54,787
|Less: net income allocated to participating securities
|(1,254
|)
|—
|(2,314
|)
|—
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|81,650
|2,470
|169,401
|54,787
|Acquisition-related, integration, and spin-off related expenses allocated to common stockholders
|—
|3,198
|—
|17,550
|Spin-off related expenses allocated to common stockholders
|—
|506
|—
|1,506
|Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders
|34,074
|36,379
|68,266
|73,357
|Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders
|9,143
|3,840
|16,180
|8,102
|Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders (1)
|(10,939
|)
|(11,125
|)
|(21,382
|)
|(24,594
|)
|Income tax effect of assets held for sale allocated to common stockholders (2)
|9,107
|—
|9,122
|—
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|123,035
|$
|35,268
|$
|241,587
|$
|130,708
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) (3)
|$
|1.57
|$
|0.05
|$
|3.26
|$
|1.06
|Acquisition-related and integration expenses
|—
|0.06
|—
|0.34
|Spin-off related expenses
|—
|0.01
|—
|0.03
|Amortization of intangibles
|0.66
|0.70
|1.31
|1.42
|Share-based compensation
|0.18
|0.07
|0.31
|0.16
|Income taxes related to the above (1)
|(0.22
|)
|(0.21
|)
|(0.41
|)
|(0.48
|)
|Income tax effect of assets held for sale (2)
|0.18
|—
|0.18
|—
|Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|$
|2.37
|$
|0.68
|$
|4.65
|$
|2.53
|Weighted-average number of common shares – diluted (4)
|52,005
|51,602
|51,928
|51,602
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|May 31, 2021
|May 31, 2020
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|203,231
|$
|242,315
|$
|239,115
|$
|297,201
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(28,808
|)
|(25,353
|)
|(70,758
|)
|(69,241
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|174,423
|$
|216,962
|$
|168,357
|$
|227,960
|Forecast
|Three Months Ended August 31, 2021
|Low
|High
|Operating income
|$
|116,300
|$
|130,300
|Amortization of intangibles
|34,000
|34,000
|Share-based compensation
|9,700
|9,700
|Non-GAAP operating income (5)
|$
|160,000
|$
|174,000
(1) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax-deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective periods presented.
(2) In the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, we announced a definitive agreement to sell our Concentrix Insurance Solutions (“CIS”) business and, therefore, we are no longer indefinitely reinvested with respect to our investment in this subsidiary. This amount represents the income tax impact of the change in this reinvestment assertion.
(3) Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) is calculated using the two-class method post spin-off. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For the purposes of calculating diluted EPS, net income attributable to participating securities was approximately 1.5% and 1.3% of net income, respectively, for the three and six months ended May 31, 2021 and was excluded from total net income to calculate net income attributable to common stockholders. In addition, the non-GAAP adjustments allocated to common stockholders were calculated based on the percentage of net income attributable to common stockholders.
(4) Weighted-average number of shares used for diluted EPS for the second quarter ended May 31, 2020 is based on the number of shares issued in connection with the spin-off of 51.6 million.
(5) Adjustments related to acquisition-related and integration expenses and adjustments related to the sale of CIS for the three months ending August 31, 2021 cannot be quantified due to the forward-looking nature of the adjustments and their inherent variability.
