Concentrix Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results with Strong New Business Signings

FREMONT, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Change Revenue ($M) $ 1,369.9 $ 1,066.4 28.5 % Operating income ($M) $ 128.2 $ 23.6 443.2 % Non-GAAP operating income ($M) (1) $ 172.1 $ 67.5 155.0 % Operating margin 9.4 % 2.2 % 720 bps Non-GAAP operating margin (1) 12.6 % 6.3 % 630 bps Net income ($M) $ 82.9 $ 2.5 3,216.0 % Non-GAAP net income ($M) (1) $ 124.9 $ 35.3 253.8 % Adjusted EBITDA ($M) (1) $ 208.3 $ 97.7 113.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 15.2 % 9.2 % 600 bps Diluted earnings per share (2) $ 1.57 $ 0.05 3,040.0 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1), (2) $ 2.37 $ 0.68 248.5 %

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2) For the three months ended May 31, 2020, weighted average number of shares used for diluted EPS is based on the number of shares issued in connection with the spin-off of 51.6 million.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights:

Revenue was $1,369.9 million, up 28.5% from the prior year second quarter and 24.3% on a constant currency basis, compared with $1,066.4 million in the prior year second quarter.

Operating income was $128.2 million, or 9.4% of revenue, compared with $23.6 million, or 2.2% of revenue, in the prior year second quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income was $172.1 million, or 12.6% of revenue, compared with $67.5 million, or 6.3% of revenue, in the prior year second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $208.3 million, or 15.2% of revenue, compared with $97.7 million, or 9.2% of revenue, in the prior year second quarter.

Cash flow from operations of $203.2 million in the quarter. Free cash flow for the quarter was $174.4 million and outstanding indebtedness was paid down to $959.2 million.

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $1.57 compared to $0.05 in the prior year second quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.37 compared to $0.68 in the prior year second quarter.

“We continue to see our value proposition resonating with the market driving our performance to exceed pre-COVID levels,” said Chris Caldwell, Concentrix President and CEO. “Reopening economies accelerated demand for our CX transformation services across existing and new clients. We are very pleased with significant new business wins with iconic and disruptive clients across the globe. Based upon our strong results year-to-date, we are confident in exceeding our stated goals of constant currency revenue growth above 10 percent for fiscal 2021 and margins above pre-COVID levels.”

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on Concentrix’ current expectations for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, divestitures, spin-off related expenses, the amortization of intangibles, depreciation, share-based compensation and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Expectations:

Third-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion as reported.

Third-quarter operating income is expected to be in the range of $116.3 million to $130.3 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $160.0 million to $174.0 million.

The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 27% to 28%.

Conference Call and Webcast

Concentrix will host a conference call for investors to review its second quarter fiscal 2021 results tomorrow morning, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)/6:00 a.m. (PT).

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 105 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information, including:

Constant currency revenue growth, which is revenue growth adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating the revenue of each fiscal year in the billing currency using their comparable prior year’s currency conversion rate in comparison to prior year’s revenue. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, the growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than growth reported at actual exchange rates.

Non-GAAP operating income, which is operating income, adjusted to exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, spin-off related expenses, amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation.

Non-GAAP operating margin, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, plus depreciation.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP net income, which is net income excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, spin-off related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and the income tax effect of assets held for sale.

Free cash flow, which is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. However, free cash flow has limitations because it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”), which is diluted EPS excluding the per share, tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, spin-off related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and the income tax effect of assets held for sale.

We believe that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand our base operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods and for planning and forecasting in future periods, primarily because management typically monitors the business adjusted for these items in addition to GAAP results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets. Although intangible assets contribute to our revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the services performed for our clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of our acquisition activity. Accordingly, we believe excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments which neither relate to the ordinary course of our business nor reflect our underlying business performance, enhances our and our investors’ ability to compare our past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude share-based compensation expense. Given the subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when calculating share-based compensation expense, management believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results and those of our peers. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial condition, results of operations, including revenue and operating income, effective tax rate, cash flows, leverage, liquidity, business strategy, growth, demand for the Company’s services, margin expansion and statements that include words such as believe, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks related to general economic conditions, including uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy; the level of outsourced business services; the level of business activity of the Company’s clients and the market acceptance and performance of their products and services; consolidation of the Company’s competitors; competitive conditions in the Company’s industry; currency exchange rate fluctuations; variability in demand by the Company’s clients or the early termination of the Company’s client contracts; competition in the customer experience solutions industry; political and economic stability in the countries in which the Company operates; the outbreak of communicable disease or other public health crises; cyberattacks on the Company’s networks and information technology systems; the inability to protect personal and proprietary information; increases in the cost of labor; the operability of the Company’s communication services and information technology systems and networks; changes in law, regulations or regulatory guidance; investigative or legal actions; the loss of key personnel; natural disasters, adverse weather conditions, terrorist attacks, work stoppages or other business disruptions; and other factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent SEC filings. The Company does not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Copyright 2021 Concentrix Corporation. All rights reserved. Concentrix, the Concentrix logo, and all other Concentrix company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries. Concentrix and the Concentrix logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. and applicable non-U.S. jurisdictions. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

May 31, 2021 November 30, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,249 $ 152,656 Accounts receivable, net 1,089,387 1,081,481 Assets held for sale 83,010 — Other current assets 173,226 189,239 Total current assets 1,476,872 1,423,376 Property and equipment, net 399,422 451,649 Goodwill 1,837,900 1,836,050 Intangible assets, net 736,877 798,959 Deferred tax assets 41,582 47,423 Other assets 609,587 620,099 Total assets $ 5,102,240 $ 5,177,556 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 109,506 $ 140,575 Current portion of long-term debt — 33,750 Payable to former parent — 22,825 Accrued compensation and benefits 363,948 419,715 Other accrued liabilities 356,665 371,072 Income taxes payable 29,141 20,725 Liabilities held for sale 30,353 — Total current liabilities 889,613 1,008,662 Long-term debt, net 959,158 1,111,362 Other long-term liabilities 595,619 601,887 Deferred tax liabilities 128,082 153,560 Total liabilities 2,572,472 2,875,471 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized as of May 31, 2021; no shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized as of May 31, 2021; 51,296 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2021 5 — Additional paid-in capital 2,327,025 — Treasury stock, 4 shares as of May 31, 2021 (527 ) — Retained earnings 171,715 — Former parent company investment — 2,305,899 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 31,550 (3,814 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,529,768 2,302,085 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,102,240 $ 5,177,556

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 % Change May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 % Change Revenue Technology and consumer electronics $ 417,277 $ 327,997 27 % $ 830,095 $ 651,910 27 % Communications and media 254,860 210,684 21 % 503,650 474,248 6 % Retail, travel and ecommerce 231,966 168,380 38 % 470,967 367,294 28 % Banking, financial services and insurance 228,816 168,283 36 % 437,900 360,987 21 % Healthcare 115,418 84,965 36 % 240,642 182,290 32 % Other 121,541 106,053 15 % 239,902 218,254 10 % Total revenue 1,369,878 1,066,363 28 % 2,723,156 2,254,982 21 % Cost of revenue 887,149 721,193 23 % 1,754,377 1,464,622 20 % Gross profit 482,729 345,170 40 % 968,779 790,360 23 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 354,505 321,590 10 % 705,666 678,569 4 % Operating income 128,224 23,580 444 % 263,113 111,791 135 % Interest expense and finance charges, net 6,745 12,928 (48 ) % 14,448 30,513 (53 ) % Other expense (income), net (3,546 ) (1,641 ) 116 % 257 (4,876 ) (105 ) % Income before income taxes 125,025 12,293 917 % 248,408 86,154 188 % Provision for income taxes 42,121 9,823 329 % 76,693 31,367 145 % Net income $ 82,904 $ 2,470 3,256 % $ 171,715 $ 54,787 213 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.59 $ 0.05 $ 3.31 $ 1.06 Diluted $ 1.57 $ 0.05 $ 3.26 $ 1.06 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 51,275 51,602 51,215 51,602 Diluted 52,005 51,602 51,928 51,602

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Revenue $ 1,369,878 $ 1,066,363 $ 2,723,156 $ 2,254,982 Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP 28.5 % (8.1 ) % 20.8 % (3.4 ) % Foreign exchange impact (4.2 ) % 1.9 % (3.1 ) % 1.3 % Constant currency revenue growth 24.3 % (6.2 ) % 17.7 % (2.1 ) %

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Operating income $ 128,224 $ 23,580 $ 263,113 $ 111,791 Acquisition-related and integration expenses — 3,198 — 17,550 Spin-off related expenses — 506 — 1,506 Amortization of intangibles 34,597 36,379 69,198 73,357 Share-based compensation 9,283 3,840 16,401 8,102 Non-GAAP operating income $ 172,104 $ 67,503 $ 348,712 $ 212,306

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Net income $ 82,904 $ 2,470 $ 171,715 $ 54,787 Interest expense and finance charges, net 6,745 12,928 14,448 30,513 Provision for income taxes 42,121 9,823 76,693 31,367 Other expense (income), net (3,546 ) (1,641 ) 257 (4,876 ) Acquisition-related and integration expenses — 3,198 — 17,550 Spin-off related expenses — 506 — 1,506 Amortization of intangibles 34,597 36,379 69,198 73,357 Share-based compensation 9,283 3,840 16,401 8,102 Depreciation (excluding accelerated depreciation included in acquisition-related and integration expenses above) 36,226 30,161 72,225 61,822 Adjusted EBITDA $ 208,330 $ 97,664 $ 420,937 $ 274,128

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Operating margin 9.4 % 2.2 % 9.7 % 5.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 12.6 % 6.3 % 12.8 % 9.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.2 % 9.2 % 15.5 % 12.2 %

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Net income $ 82,904 $ 2,470 $ 171,715 $ 54,787 Acquisition-related and integration expenses — 3,198 — 17,550 Spin-off related expenses — 506 — 1,506 Amortization of intangibles 34,597 36,379 69,198 73,357 Share-based compensation 9,283 3,840 16,401 8,102 Income taxes related to the above (1) (11,107 ) (11,125 ) (21,674 ) (24,594 ) Income tax effect of assets held for sale (2) 9,247 — 9,247 — Non-GAAP net income $ 124,924 $ 35,268 $ 244,887 $ 130,708

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Net income $ 82,904 $ 2,470 $ 171,715 $ 54,787 Less: net income allocated to participating securities (1,254 ) — (2,314 ) — Net income attributable to common stockholders 81,650 2,470 169,401 54,787 Acquisition-related, integration, and spin-off related expenses allocated to common stockholders — 3,198 — 17,550 Spin-off related expenses allocated to common stockholders — 506 — 1,506 Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders 34,074 36,379 68,266 73,357 Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders 9,143 3,840 16,180 8,102 Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders (1) (10,939 ) (11,125 ) (21,382 ) (24,594 ) Income tax effect of assets held for sale allocated to common stockholders (2) 9,107 — 9,122 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 123,035 $ 35,268 $ 241,587 $ 130,708

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) (3) $ 1.57 $ 0.05 $ 3.26 $ 1.06 Acquisition-related and integration expenses — 0.06 — 0.34 Spin-off related expenses — 0.01 — 0.03 Amortization of intangibles 0.66 0.70 1.31 1.42 Share-based compensation 0.18 0.07 0.31 0.16 Income taxes related to the above (1) (0.22 ) (0.21 ) (0.41 ) (0.48 ) Income tax effect of assets held for sale (2) 0.18 — 0.18 — Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.37 $ 0.68 $ 4.65 $ 2.53 Weighted-average number of common shares – diluted (4) 52,005 51,602 51,928 51,602

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 203,231 $ 242,315 $ 239,115 $ 297,201 Purchases of property and equipment (28,808 ) (25,353 ) (70,758 ) (69,241 ) Free cash flow $ 174,423 $ 216,962 $ 168,357 $ 227,960

Forecast Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 Low High Operating income $ 116,300 $ 130,300 Amortization of intangibles 34,000 34,000 Share-based compensation 9,700 9,700 Non-GAAP operating income (5) $ 160,000 $ 174,000

(1) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax-deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective periods presented.

(2) In the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, we announced a definitive agreement to sell our Concentrix Insurance Solutions (“CIS”) business and, therefore, we are no longer indefinitely reinvested with respect to our investment in this subsidiary. This amount represents the income tax impact of the change in this reinvestment assertion.

(3) Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) is calculated using the two-class method post spin-off. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For the purposes of calculating diluted EPS, net income attributable to participating securities was approximately 1.5% and 1.3% of net income, respectively, for the three and six months ended May 31, 2021 and was excluded from total net income to calculate net income attributable to common stockholders. In addition, the non-GAAP adjustments allocated to common stockholders were calculated based on the percentage of net income attributable to common stockholders.

(4) Weighted-average number of shares used for diluted EPS for the second quarter ended May 31, 2020 is based on the number of shares issued in connection with the spin-off of 51.6 million.

(5) Adjustments related to acquisition-related and integration expenses and adjustments related to the sale of CIS for the three months ending August 31, 2021 cannot be quantified due to the forward-looking nature of the adjustments and their inherent variability.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: David Stein Investor Relations Concentrix Corporation [email protected]