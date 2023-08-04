NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, is delighted to announce that, at its special meeting of stockholders held earlier today, Concentrix shareholders voted to approve the issuance of Concentrix common stock in connection with the proposed combination with Webhelp. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

At the special meeting of stockholders, more than 89% of the outstanding shares of Concentrix common stock were present or represented by proxy, and more than 92% of these shares voted in favor of the share issuance. The final voting results of the Concentrix special meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Concentrix

We’re Concentrix (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology. We Reimagine everything CX to improve business performance for some of the world’s best brands, and the ones that are changing the world as we know it. Every day, we Design, Build and Run CX for over 130 Fortune Global 500 and 125 new economy clients. Whether it’s a specific solution or the whole end-to-end journey, we’ve got it covered. We’re the strategic thinkers who design brand-defining experiences. The tech geeks who build smarter solutions. And the operational experts who run it all and make it work seamlessly. Across 40 countries and 6 continents, we provide services across key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Location: Virtually Everywhere. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

