Company near-term greenhouse gas reduction targets validated by SBTi, reinforcing commitment to taking ambitious climate action for a greener future

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, today announced it has received validation from the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) on its near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets, a new milestone on its journey to creating a more sustainable planet for future generations.

SBTi is a collaboration between CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) that empowers companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets that align with the latest climate science. SBTi provides companies with an independent assessment and validation of their proposed targets to help the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

“Our sustainability journey centers around the concept that our collective impact as one team can change the world,” said Philip Cassidy, Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects, Corporate Strategy and ESG at Concentrix + Webhelp. “Recognized as a company taking ambitious climate action by SBTi, along with our commitment to set long-term emissions reduction targets, validates our team’s unwavering commitment to creating a more sustainable planet for future generations.”

Science-based targets, like those encouraged by SBTi, enable companies to understand how much and how quickly to reduce GHG emissions to prevent furthering the effects of climate change.

Concentrix + Webhelp has committed to reduce:

Absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline year.*

50% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline year.* Absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, capital goods, fuel & energy-related activities and employee commuting 50% within the same time frame.*

To learn more about the company’s on-going sustainability initiatives, please visit the Concentrix + Webhelp 2023 ESG Report.

*The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

