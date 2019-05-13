Breaking News
Home / Top News / Concept Agri-Tek Enters the Organic Market!

Concept Agri-Tek Enters the Organic Market!

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Concept Agri-Tek’s Buncha Bugs DF+ is now OMRI approved.

CHARLESTON, MO May 13, 2019, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Concept Agri-Tek is proud to announce their flagship product Buncha Bugs DF Plus has been approved by the Organic Materials Review Institute. Concept Agri-Tek’s agronomy and chemistry team have led the company in continual success in recent years in the conventional fertilizer and biology market and now enter into the organic market .

Buncha Bugs DF+ is a natural consortium of beneficial soil microbes. This highly concentrated consortium can be added directly to the soil, used in foliar application, or applied through irrigation. These microbes are selected for their function, hardiness, and synergistic qualities in the rhizosphere.

The Organic Materials Review Institute supports organic integrity by determining whether or not a product qualifies as organic under the USDA’s National Organic Program.  This nationally recognized and honored institute gives guidance to producers and users as they determine whether or not products are appropriate for organic operations. As reviewed against national organic standards, the OMRI has approved Concept Agri-Tek’s Buncha Bugs DF+.

Concept Agri-Tek has changed the game in commercial farming in their fertilizer products.  Their soil and plant nutrition programs use a combination of conventional fertilizers, Concept Agri-Tek fertilizers and Concept Agri-Tek biological and microbial products to increase soil microbial activity, allowing for more efficient fertilizer uptake, as well as increased nutrient mineralization in the soil.

“Healthy soil is the number one priority here at Concept Agri-Tek, and making sure that it starts with the highest quality biology and fertilizer is of greatest importance to us.”

– Trey Curtis, owner and president, Concept Agri-Tek

“Our biologicals are designed to mimic nature’s way of nutrient cycling. We utilize beneficial soil bacteria and fungi to release “tied-up” nutrients in the soil as well as decomposed crop residue into organic matter and available nutrients.”

– Daniel Hensley, agronomist, Concept Agri-Tek

Learn more or purchase our products at https://conceptagri-tek.com/.

###

About Concept Agri-Tek

We are a leading source of innovative fertility concepts in agriculture. The Concept Agri-Tek Soil and Plant Nutrition Program is revolutionizing farming by bringing new technology to commercial agriculture fertilizers.  Our goal at Concept Agri-Tek is to bring new and innovative soil and plant health options to your farm.

CONTACT: Hillarie Thole
Concept Agri-Tek
6618656126
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.