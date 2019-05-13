Concept Agri-Tek Enters the Organic Market!

Concept Agri-Tek’s Buncha Bugs DF+ is now OMRI approved.

CHARLESTON, MO May 13, 2019, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Concept Agri-Tek is proud to announce their flagship product Buncha Bugs DF Plus has been approved by the Organic Materials Review Institute. Concept Agri-Tek’s agronomy and chemistry team have led the company in continual success in recent years in the conventional fertilizer and biology market and now enter into the organic market .

Buncha Bugs DF+ is a natural consortium of beneficial soil microbes. This highly concentrated consortium can be added directly to the soil, used in foliar application, or applied through irrigation. These microbes are selected for their function, hardiness, and synergistic qualities in the rhizosphere.

The Organic Materials Review Institute supports organic integrity by determining whether or not a product qualifies as organic under the USDA’s National Organic Program. This nationally recognized and honored institute gives guidance to producers and users as they determine whether or not products are appropriate for organic operations. As reviewed against national organic standards, the OMRI has approved Concept Agri-Tek’s Buncha Bugs DF+.

Concept Agri-Tek has changed the game in commercial farming in their fertilizer products. Their soil and plant nutrition programs use a combination of conventional fertilizers, Concept Agri-Tek fertilizers and Concept Agri-Tek biological and microbial products to increase soil microbial activity, allowing for more efficient fertilizer uptake, as well as increased nutrient mineralization in the soil.

“Healthy soil is the number one priority here at Concept Agri-Tek, and making sure that it starts with the highest quality biology and fertilizer is of greatest importance to us.”

– Trey Curtis, owner and president, Concept Agri-Tek

“Our biologicals are designed to mimic nature’s way of nutrient cycling. We utilize beneficial soil bacteria and fungi to release “tied-up” nutrients in the soil as well as decomposed crop residue into organic matter and available nutrients.”

– Daniel Hensley, agronomist, Concept Agri-Tek

Learn more or purchase our products at https://conceptagri-tek.com/.

About Concept Agri-Tek

We are a leading source of innovative fertility concepts in agriculture. The Concept Agri-Tek Soil and Plant Nutrition Program is revolutionizing farming by bringing new technology to commercial agriculture fertilizers. Our goal at Concept Agri-Tek is to bring new and innovative soil and plant health options to your farm.

CONTACT: Hillarie Thole Concept Agri-Tek 6618656126 [email protected]