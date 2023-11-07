Concord takes greater advantage of Sertifi’s ease of use and security by adding contract signing to existing authorization capabilities

Chicago, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sertifi, developers of a complete agreement platform used by over 18,500 hospitality, event, and travel companies, today announced their growing partnership with award-winning hotel management company, Concord Hospitality.

In late 2019, Concord rolled out Sertifi’s credit card authorization solution to their managed properties, offering guests a convenient and secure way to provide credit card information. After a seamless rollout, as well as early success with e-signatures for properties using Amadeus Delphi.fdc, the management company has decided to extend their use of Sertifi to property sales staff, offering a seamless way to capture contract e-signatures from any device and location.

Today, Sertifi is installed in over 150 of Concord’s properties. Concord has also rolled out Sertifi’s integration to Envision for all of their Hyatt-managed properties.

“We’re very excited to roll out Sertifi to our property sales teams,” said Brian Cornell, chief information officer at Concord Hospitality. “We believe in working in full partnership with our owners to create the best experience. Digitizing the signing process, along with Sertifi’s integrations to Delphi.fdc and Envision, will help staff work more efficiently and securely, while making it much easier for guests to sign.”

“Delivering a frictionless experience to our customers and their guests is our top priority,” said John Stojka, co-CEO of Sertifi. “Concord’s increased commitment to Sertifi shows we’re making good on that promise, and we’re grateful to help their properties close business faster across a variety of needs.”

About Concord Hospitality

Since 1985, Concord Hospitality has maintained an unparalleled standard of excellence across all capabilities as hotel developer, owner, and operator, providing dedicated hotel management services to both full-service and upscale select-service properties. Together with the non-negotiables of hard work, integrity, and transparency, they apply a relationship-first mentality to every project.

About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete agreements platform used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 135 countries. Brands like Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Marriott trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments, and exchange card authorizations with their customers and business partners. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start.

