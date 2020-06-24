Concord RENTS Announces the Grand Opening of Parc Hill Apartment Homes

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

The Newest Affordable Rental Community in Volusia County, FL

ORANGE CITY, Fla., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConcordRENTS announces the Grand Opening in early July for Parc Hill Apartment Homes, a $27 Million affordable housing rental community, consisting of 158 apartment homes serving those making 40% – 80% of the area median income.  As the newest affordable community in Volusia County, Parc Hill Apartment Homes is centrally located between Orlando and Daytona Beach and provides easy access to major roadways, retail and medical facilities.

Parc Hill Apartment Homes is dedicated to provide safe and quality housing for the expanding needs of families in Volusia County. The community will appeal to the most discerning preferences including traditional 3-Story Garden style building designs as well as unique Carriage Homes over Garages. Each home will be fully equipped with granite countertops and CleanSteel energy efficient appliances, along with other modern finishes. By offering more 3 and 4 bedroom homes than most other apartments communities, it provides opportunity for larger families and those wanting additional space for a guest room or home office. The residents will also be able to take advantage of community amenities with a business center, heart healthy cardio and fitness studio, tot lot and a lawn game sports court.  For additional details about the community along with its amenities and features, visit www.ParcHillApartments.com.

Funding for Parc Hill Apartment Homes comes from $13.7 Million in Tax-Exempt Bonds, issued by the Housing Finance Authority of Volusia County, $10.5 Million in equity, from the sale of Federal Housing Tax Credits allocated through Florida Housing Finance Corporation, and other sources provided through by the Developer, Atlantic Housing Partners, L.L.L.P. 

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida.

Media Contact:
Ammon Smith
[email protected]
407.620.6791

