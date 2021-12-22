Concord RENTS Donates an Additional $100,000 to Support Hunger Relief With Grant to Second Harvest Food Bank

Funds will be used to purchase fresh produce from local farmers

MAITLAND, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConcordRENTS recently donated another $100,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. These funds will go directly to purchasing fresh produce from local farmers, which will then be distributed to Second Harvest’s network of more than 500 feeding partners across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Brevard, Seminole and Volusia counties.

“We recognize that a stable home leads to improved outcomes surrounding health, employment and education. We wanted to continue contributing in ways beyond housing in an attempt to further support these improved outcomes,” said Jonathan Thomas, president of ConcordRENTS. “We are therefore excited to announce a contribution of $100,000 to Second Harvest of Central Florida in addition to the $200,000 we have contributed to date. To us, this offers perfect alignment in our respective mission of serving those in need here locally.”

One in seven Central Floridians, including one in five children, are experiencing food insecurity; in other words, they do not know where their next meal will come from. Second Harvest is distributing enough food for 250,000 meals a day, which is nearly double distribution levels prior to the pandemic.

“The lines for food assistance haven’t gotten any shorter in the past 21 months,” added Dan Samuels, director of philanthropy at Second Harvest. “Our feeding partners are working hard to keep shelves stocked with supplies, but are experiencing ongoing, unprecedented need. Fresh produce is among the most-requested items. This generous donation from ConcordRENTS will have a huge impact.”

For every $10 dollars that is donated to Second Harvest, the food bank can provide 40 meals. To make a financial contribution or to setup a virtual food and fund drive, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.

About ConcordRENTS

ConcordRENTS is a distinguished leader in providing a quality and customer-centric property management experience with a focus on affordable and market rate multifamily communities throughout Florida. The company’s New Moves Partnership connects newly homeless families to stable housing as they work to get back on their feet. Concord Cares is a corporate program that provides monetary support and paid time off contributed by other team members. ConcordRENTS currently manages 86 communities with a Central Florida concentration.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida (SHFBCF)

SHFBCF is a member of Feeding America – the largest charitable domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. SHFBCF secures and distributes food and grocery products to approximately 550 local nonprofit feeding programs throughout Central Florida. In the past year, with the help of food and financial donors, volunteers and a caring, committed community, the food bank has distributed enough food for 96 million meals to partner programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens, women’s shelters, senior centers, day care centers and Kids Cafes. In addition, Second Harvest’s 16-week culinary program teaches foodservice-based technical, life and employability skills to economically hard-pressed adults at no cost to them. Second Harvest is distributing enough food for a quarter of a million meals every day to the six-county service area. To learn more about SHFBCF, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.

Media Contact:

Ammon Smith

Ammon.Smith@ConcordRENTS.com

407.620.6791