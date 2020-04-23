ConcordRENTS Donates $100,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank

Breaking News
Funds Will Support Hunger Relief Efforts During the COVID-19 Pandemic

MAITLAND, Fla., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConcordRENTS, an affordable housing multifamily property management company based in Central Florida, is giving back to the community by donating $100,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida for their “Day of Giving” Fund Raiser. They have also committed to another $10,000 per month, until further needed, to ensure that a steady food supply is readily available to families in need.

ConcordRENTS is proud of its history serving residents in Central Florida for over 25 years with their affordable housing needs, and is pleased to further assist those in need through this donation. We hope others will join us in donating to aid families who are experiencing negative economic effects due to the COVID-19 virus.  

SHFBCF is a member of Feeding America – the largest charitable domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. SHFBCF secures and distributes food and grocery products to approximately 550 local nonprofit feeding programs throughout Central Florida. Last year, with the help of food and financial donors, volunteers and a caring, committed community, the food bank distributed nearly 63 million meals to partner programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens, women’s shelters, senior centers, day care centers and Kids Cafes. In addition, Second Harvest’s 16-week culinary program teaches food service-based technical, life and professional skills to economically hard-pressed adults. Every day, Second Harvest distributes enough food to feed 58,000 people. To learn more about SHFBCF, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. It believes in the importance of giving back to build a strong community. The company’s New Moves Partnership connects newly homeless families to stable housing as they work to get back on their feet. Concord Cares is a corporate program that provides monetary support and paid time off contributed by other team members. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida, Georgia and New York.

