Concrete Vibrator Market Revenue is expected to reach US$ 533.8 Mn by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Concrete Vibrators: Building Construction End Use to Account for Nearly 50% Market Share

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the next ten years, the global concrete vibrator market is expected to increase in value at a rate of 4.5% CAGR. Increased demand for concrete vibrators from different sectors, including construction, infrastructure development, industrial demand, and others is anticipated to boost market expansion.

Companies are constantly searching for potential acquisition targets and trying to take the lead in addressing market concerns. Concrete vibrators that have been specifically created to eliminate air bubbles by vigorously shaking the freshly poured concrete are now used in every possible construction method. Concrete must be vibrated by eliminating air spaces and compacting the aggregate particles. A concrete building with tightly packed particles will be stronger and last longer. Concrete that has not been vibrated is full of tiny air bubbles, or ‘honeycombing’, which leads to a mediocre finish and fragile construction.

External vibrators are the best choice for situations where surface quality is crucial or where reinforcement may be present inside the concrete piece and might tangle an internal vibrator. While an internal vibrator can be used to consolidate the center of the concrete mass, external vibrators must be employed to reach the center. To properly agitate the concrete inside the form, external vibrators are normally programmed to vibrate for a predetermined period. Several extremely significant variables affect the demand for concrete vibrators, including frequency, power, automation grade, and operating fuel.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The internal concrete vibrators segment is expected to hold a major market share in terms of volume.

Based on end use, the building construction sector is projected to hold 49.1% share of the global market in 2022.

East Asia and South Asia & Pacific are anticipated to remain prominent markets for concrete vibrators with a market share of 40.6% in 2022.

Based on type, internal and external concrete vibrators are projected to hold a considerable share in the market.

Revenue generation from concrete vibrators is projected to reach US$ 533.8 Mn by the end of 2032.

“When it comes to cost and size, internal concrete vibrators are the best option,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The concrete vibrator market is moderately consolidated among leading manufacturers. Prominent players in the market are actively investing a significant share of their turnovers in continuous product development, which is an important tool to differentiate themselves from the competitors and position themselves in a high-quality niche.

Some of the key players in this industry include Husqvarna group, Earthquake Industries, Vibtec, Exen Corp, Emil Laier GMBH & Co. Kg, Atlas Copco, Foshan Yunque Vibrator Co, Ltd, Wamgroup, Badger Meter Inc, Oli Spa, Cleveland Vibrator, Wacker Neuson Group, Multiquip Inc, Enar Group, Hyundai Power Products, Minnich Manufacturing, Inc, Denver Concrete Vibrator, Oztec Business Machines Inc, and Webac holding AG.

Conclusion

Concrete vibrating techniques have been widely adopted to assure the optimum compaction of concrete structures all over the world. The need for concrete vibrators is predicted to increase globally as a result of their wide variety of applications.

Additionally, increasing government focus on commercial and infrastructure projects, rapidly increasing urbanization, and the potential for sustained market growth in developing nations in Asia and Africa are factors that will aid the expansion of the concrete vibrator market.

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global concrete vibrator market that contains an industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, fuel type, capacity, automation, end use, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

