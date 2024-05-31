Focus is on Advanced Manufacturing and Machine Learning

U.S. Army Prototype Combat Vehicle Hull Through the years, CTC has contributed to the development of the U.S. Army’s next generation of combat vehicles. Pictured is a prototype hull in CTC’s headquarters. OPSEC SOP #29698

Johnstown, PA, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been awarded a funded $13 million contract to help reduce the weight and improve survivability of U.S. Army Combat Vehicles by developing and applying advanced materials and manufacturing processes with the aid of machine learning.

The work is being done for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command- Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) to address the issue of increasing combat vehicle weight as the result of weapons upgrades over the recent decades. Utilization of lighter-weight materials and advanced manufacturing processes brought forward through this project will allow for added performance and mission capability by enabling enhanced survivability at a lighter combat vehicle weight for the warfighter’s benefit.

This award is phase two of a three-phase effort that will result in a demonstration of lighter weight vehicles with improved survivability in support of future Army and Marine Corps vehicle acquisition programs. Phase one focused on evaluating the feasibility of applying advanced controls and machine learning to the friction stir welding (FSW) process. Phase two involves using machine learning algorithms to develop an advanced FSW machine with integrated advanced controls. The final phase will entail installing the advanced FSW machine and ancillary equipment at CTC’s Johnstown, PA, headquarters where a demonstration is planned to occur in support of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of the Next Generation of Combat Vehicles.

“This project will enable us to grow our leadership role in FSW technology advancements and support future technology transition,” said CTC Senior Director, Advanced Engineering and Manufacturing, Mike Pollock. “In addition to FSW, we are utilizing our company’s expertise in material characterization and machine learning to bring this technology to fruition for the benefit of the U.S. industrial base and ultimately implementing the solution for the benefit of the warfighter.”

CTC is working with industry partner PAR Systems, who is a leader in automation technology as well as a producer/supplier of custom FSW equipment. PAR Systems is leading efforts to identify and integrate advanced sensors/controls and automation related to FSW. CTC and PAR will work collaboratively with the U.S. Army GVSC to apply machine learning approaches to the FSW process and transition it to the construction of state-of-the-art combat vehicles.

“We are honored to continue this work, which will benefit our warfighters in a very direct way,” said CTC President and CEO Edward J. Sheehan, Jr. “Our engineering and machine learning experts are collaborating on this effort to make sure our military can fulfill their missions using the most optimized vehicles possible.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

“LEGAL NOTICE”

This report is the property of the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS). Although the effort and this report is/was sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense, the content of the report does not necessarily reflect the position or policy of the Government; no official endorsement should be inferred.

This report is protected under both the U.S. Copyright Act and applicable trade secret laws and may not be reproduced or disseminated without the express written permission of the NCMS. NCMS members may use and disseminate this report upon its release in accordance with their membership contracts with NCMS, and the NCMS Bylaws and Policies and Procedures. NCMS, PARTICIPANTS, members of NCMS, nor anyone acting on behalf of them:

• makes any warranty or representation, express or implied, with respect to the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of the information contained in this report, or that the use of any information, apparatus, method, or process disclosed in this report will not infringe privately- owned rights, or

• assumes any liability with respect to the use of, or for damages resulting from the use of, any information, apparatus, method, or process disclosed in this report.

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A. Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited. OPSEC #8570

Attachment

U.S. Army Prototype Combat Vehicle Hull

CONTACT: Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490 [email protected]