CTC Operates the DoD Safety Management Center of Excellence (SMCX) CTC operates the DoD Safety Management Center of Excellence (SMCX), providing technical support to 650+ DoD sites. Pictured is team member Janet Nixon (standing) conducting a safety management system assessment at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division, along with SMCX team member Ed Jerome (seated, back right).

Johnstown, PA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Force Safety and Occupational Health (OUSD[P&R] FSOH) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a $75.5 million contract to provide management, analytical, and technical support for a comprehensive safety and occupational health program.

The DoD recognizes that commitment to safety is vital to the effectiveness and readiness of the force and is committed to minimizing avoidable losses whenever possible.

In this effort, CTC will provide the required expertise to support the reduction of mishaps, injury, and occupational illness risk, enabling an enduring safety culture and improving readiness across the Department of Defense (DoD).

