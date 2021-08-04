Breaking News
Concurrent Technologies Corporation Chosen as Finalist in Army Vehicle Maintenance Improvement Contest

GlobeNewswire

National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) Smart Motor Pool (SMP) Pitch Competition to be held in August 2021

Johnstown, PA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been selected as one of six finalists in a national contest seeking innovative solutions for U.S. Army vehicle maintenance and repair challenges. The finalists include some of the world’s leading defense contractors. CTC advanced to this third and final round of the competition with its project titled “Improved Readiness through the Development of a Mobile Maintenance Application.” CTC is applying a mix of our creative readiness and engineering innovations in technology from across the DoD and FEMA for ground vehicles for a novel, scalable, low-risk solution.

The National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) Smart Motor Pool (SMP) Pitch Competition focuses on these selected problem areas: improving the technical proficiency of vehicle maintainers; providing the needed maintenance equipment and tools; coordinating maintenance scheduling and personnel utilization; consistently capturing timely, accurate vehicle maintenance data; as well as an open “Big Ideas” category. The ultimate goal is to ensure the readiness of a Brigade Combat Team fleet of vehicles. 

The six finalists will present their proposed solutions on August 10, 2021, at this year’s Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering Technology Symposium (GVSETS) in Novi, Michigan. Senior Army leaders will announce the winners during a ceremony on August 11, 2021.

The finalists have received $10,000 in prize money, and $40,000 more will be distributed at the discretion of the panel of judges, either in a winner-takes-all approach or a division based on the pitches. The winner will be chosen on novelty, applicability/impact, cost and time to implement, ease of use, required maintenance and/or subsequent costs for sustained use, and scalability/deployability. This effort and visibility could lead to potential new contract opportunities. 

The National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) is a nationwide alliance of traditional and nontraditional small businesses, large defense contractors, academic institutions, and other research organizations involved with the translational research and development of the complete range of prototype, ground vehicle and robotics systems and technologies.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

CONTACT: Mary Bevan
Concurrent Technologies Corporation
814-248-9917
[email protected]

