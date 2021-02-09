Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Concurrent Technologies Corporation Earns Marketing Communications Honors

Concurrent Technologies Corporation Earns Marketing Communications Honors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

In-House Team Produced Award-winning Annual Report for 15th Consecutive Year

MEDCOM Sustainability Report 2020

MEDCOM Sustainability Report 2020

CTC FY20 Annual Report

CTC FY20 Annual Report

Johnstown, PA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) Fiscal Year 2020 annual report has won two marketing communications awards—a MarCom Award (Gold) and a Service Industry Advertising Award (Silver). This is the 15th straight year that the annual report has been honored in national and international competitions. 

In addition, the CTC-produced U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) Sustainability Report 2020 won a MarCom Award (Gold) and a Service Industry Advertising Award (Merit).

“Year after year, I continue to be impressed with the creativity and excellence that our corporate communications team brings to our annual report and our many other projects,” said Mary Bevan, Director, CTC Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing, who also serves as the project manager for the annual report. “We appreciate and are humbled by the recognition for the quality of our work.” 

The international MarCom Awards program is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals. The top 20 percent of the approximately 6,000 entries earn gold awards. Winners represent a wide range of organizations, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

Service Industry Advertising Awards recognize the advertising achievements in the service industry, as opposed to product-based companies. Only the top 17 percent of the 1,200 entries earn a gold or silver award. The program recognizes execution, creativity, quality, consumer appeal, and overall breakthrough advertising content.

CTC’s annual report has won 23 marketing communications awards in the past 14 years, including the two most recent awards as well as honors from Hermes, Ragan Communications, and APEX. 

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachments

  • MEDCOM-Awards
  • CTC-Annual-Report-web 
CONTACT: Mary Bevan
Concurrent Technologies Corporation
814-269-2490
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.