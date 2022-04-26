Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Concurrent Technologies Corporation Earns Multiple Corporate Communications Awards

Concurrent Technologies Corporation Earns Multiple Corporate Communications Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

In-house Team Produced Award-winning Annual Report for 16th Consecutive Year

CTC Annual Report Earns Awards

Concurrent Technologies Corporation FY21 annual report wins two industry awards for marketing communications.
Concurrent Technologies Corporation FY21 annual report wins two industry awards for marketing communications.

Johnstown, PA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Concurrent Technologies Corporation Fiscal Year 2021 annual report has won two marketing communications awards—a Gold Hermes Award and a Silver SIAA Award. This is the 16th consecutive year that the annual report has been honored in national and international competitions.   

“Our team consists of exceptional professionals who work well together to consistently create high quality communications and marketing materials,” said Mary Bevan, Director, CTC Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing, who also serves as the project manager for the annual report. “From website content and search engine optimization to displays and printed materials and more, our staff continues to raise the bar when it comes to developing creative and effective communications.”

HERMES Awards honor creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. More than 6,500 entries were expected in this year’s competition, with about 20 percent winning the Gold Award. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals.  

Service Industry Advertising Awards recognize the advertising achievements in the service industry, as opposed to product-based companies. Only the top 20 percent of the 1,200 entries earn a gold or silver award. The program recognizes execution, creativity, quality, consumer appeal, and overall breakthrough advertising content.

CTC’s annual report has won 25 marketing communications awards in the past 16 years, including the two most recent awards as well as honors from MarCom, Ragan Communications, and APEX. 

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment

  • CTC Annual Report Earns Awards 
CONTACT: Mary Bevan
Concurrent Technologies Corporation
814-269-2490
bevanm@ctc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.