Concurrent Technologies Corporation Earns Multiple Corporate Communications Awards

In-house Team Produced Award-winning Annual Report for 16th Consecutive Year

Johnstown, PA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Concurrent Technologies Corporation Fiscal Year 2021 annual report has won two marketing communications awards—a Gold Hermes Award and a Silver SIAA Award. This is the 16th consecutive year that the annual report has been honored in national and international competitions.

“Our team consists of exceptional professionals who work well together to consistently create high quality communications and marketing materials,” said Mary Bevan, Director, CTC Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing, who also serves as the project manager for the annual report. “From website content and search engine optimization to displays and printed materials and more, our staff continues to raise the bar when it comes to developing creative and effective communications.”

HERMES Awards honor creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. More than 6,500 entries were expected in this year’s competition, with about 20 percent winning the Gold Award. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals.

Service Industry Advertising Awards recognize the advertising achievements in the service industry, as opposed to product-based companies. Only the top 20 percent of the 1,200 entries earn a gold or silver award. The program recognizes execution, creativity, quality, consumer appeal, and overall breakthrough advertising content.

CTC’s annual report has won 25 marketing communications awards in the past 16 years, including the two most recent awards as well as honors from MarCom, Ragan Communications, and APEX.

