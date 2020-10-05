Concurrent Technologies Corporation Named a “Best Places to Work in PA 2020”

Breaking News
CTC is One of 27 Large Companies on This Year’s List

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been named a “Best Places to Work in PA 2020.” The competition is managed by Best Companies Group, and winners are published by the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business. A total of 100 companies were recognized in three categories:  small, medium, and large. CTC was one of 27 businesses honored in the large employer category (250 or more U.S. employees).

“We are very honored by this recognition of our work to create an environment where employees’ contributions are valued and celebrated,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “Our staff members are personally invested in providing transformative solutions for our clients, and we are continually grateful for their contributions to our success.”

The contest assessment consists of an employer questionnaire (worth 25% of the overall score) and employee feedback collected through an anonymous, in-depth employee engagement and satisfaction survey (worth 75% of the overall score). 

“It is especially gratifying that this recognition is based largely on employee feedback,” said Kathy J. Jones, CTC Senior Director, Human Resources. “We know that our talented and dedicated team members are at the heart of everything we do. It’s nice to know that our efforts to attract and retain the best employees are appreciated.”

CTC and the other winning organizations will be honored at an awards celebration on December 3. The event, which will be held remotely, will feature video storytelling, sponsor involvement, and interaction with attendees through social media posts that appear live during the program. 

Best Companies Group is an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. BCG manages programs worldwide, including in the U.S., Canada and the UK. www.bestcompaniesgroup.com

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. www.ctc.com

