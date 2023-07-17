Senior executive team expanded for FY24, positioning company for continued growth

CTC Names New Vice Presidents (L to R) John Klein, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; Bob Kubler, Vice President, Readiness Division; and Tim Tibbits, Vice President, Engineering Division.

Johnstown, PA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is expanding its senior executive team by naming three new vice presidents and company officers, all promoted from within the organization. Effective July 1, 2023, these three new Vice Presidents are Mr. John Klein, Mr. Bob Kubler, and Mr. Tim Tibbits.

Mr. Klein recently celebrated his 30-year service anniversary at CTC. He has successfully led several organizational units associated with our internal financial, facilities, and security-related infrastructure. In addition to his new position of Vice President, he will continue his roles as CTC Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Mr. Kubler has been with CTC for 16 years, most recently serving as the Executive Director, Readiness Division. In his new role, Bob will continue to focus on growth in the readiness capabilities arena including advanced learning, safety and occupational health, and readiness technology development and sustainment.

Mr. Tibbits has held leadership roles in the Engineering Division and Business Development and Strategy over his 15 years at CTC. As Vice President, Engineering Division, Tim will enhance the technical focus in advanced manufacturing processes, engineering services, next generation ammunition development and engineering services, and custom fabrication / testing / prototyping.

“John, Bob, and Tim have contributed significantly to our organization’s successful performance and growth, and I am pleased that we can promote them to higher levels of responsibility, where their leadership will help guide our ongoing successful path,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We are pleased these promotions came from talent within CTC, which speaks to our focus on leadership development and succession planning. We offer our congratulations to John, Bob, and Tim, on their new roles.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

