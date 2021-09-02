Breaking News
Concurrent Technologies Corporation Wins $16 Million Contract to Continue FRCS Support for the Marine Corps

The work centers on securing Facility Related Control Systems (FRCS) and improving energy resiliency

A U.S. Marine looks over an Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif. USMC photo

Johnstown, PA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a $16 million contract to provide technical programmatic support for securing the Marine Corps’ Facility Related Control Systems (FRCS). This is a competitively bid contract that includes a base year and four one-year options. CTC is working with a small business subcontractor, Risk Mitigation Consulting, who will provide additional subject matter expertise and programmatic support. 

The FRCS program consists of 350+ networked systems, including utilities, fueling, fire and life safety, electronic security, and several other platforms associated with the operation of an installation. CTC’s activities under this contract are designed to secure this infrastructure and FRCS data.

“CTC is honored that the Marine Corps continues to entrust us to help ensure energy resilience through a range of methods and expertise,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “Our experts have been protecting assets, facilities, and infrastructure across the Department of Defense for decades and will continue to provide the best possible solutions for our clients.”

As a result of CTC’s work, the Marine Corps will reduce energy consumption; extend the operating life of devices, systems, and plants; and enable the implementation and operation of energy-resilient technologies, allowing the warfighter to meet mission requirements.

“We are proud of our work with MCICOM to help develop all of the policy, guidance, and improvement plans to enhance the cybersecurity posture of the Marine Corps FRCS,” said Susan Van Scoyoc, CTC Senior Director, Strategic Advisory Services. “Our experts are building on our rich history of helping ensure Marine Corps systems are securely functioning and optimized to improve performance.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

