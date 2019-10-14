Condensing Unit Market To Reach USD 46.40 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Condensing Unit Market Size – USD 23.48 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.8%, Condensing Unit Industry Trends – Increasing demand from commercial and industrial sectors

The global condensing unit market is expected to reach USD 46.40 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Condensing units are temperature-control devices that causes the exchange of energy in the form of heat by compressing a refrigerant, then pumping it through a system of coils and using the air surrounding the coils to heat and cool spaces.

Growing demand for condensing units in developing nations is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Increasing demand for cooling is driven by population and economic growth in the hotter parts of the globe. Also, a rise in the level of disposable income of people, especially in the Asia Pacific region is driving the product demand. As per International Energy Agency, the major share of the estimated growth in energy use for space cooling by 2050 comes from the developing nations, with just three countries, namely, China, India, and Indonesia, contributing half of cooling energy demand growth across the globe.

Increasing demand for condensing units from commercial and industrial sectors is expected to boost market demand in the upcoming years. The cold storage and warehousing industries are some of the industries that have displayed high growth prospects for the market. With the increase in the level of global temperature, there has been an increased demand for refrigeration in commercial as well as residential driving the demand for the product in the upcoming years. Further, owing to its stability, shelf life, and flexibility, these kinds of condensing units are anticipated to observe increasing market share in the coming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, the air-cooled condensing unit is contributing to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 9.3% in the forecast period. These types are commonly deployed in residential and small office applications. Also, it has a lower initial cost and is easier to maintain along with lesser maintenance problems.

By function, air conditioning held the largest market size in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 9.2% in the forecast period. The multi-utility of these air conditioning units in various end-user industries, including industrial facilities, schools, and office buildings, among others is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The commercial application of condensing units dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 9.0% in the period 2019-2026. Commercial buildings often demand more than one HVAC unit to provide adequate cooling to the entire building, thus propelling the demand for the total number of installed units and providing a vast potential replacement market.

The Asia Pacific region is holding the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 9.3% in the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Key participants include Danfoss, Voltas, GEA Group, Emerson Electric Company, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Carrier Corporation, SCM Frigo, Heatcraft Worldwide refrigeration, Bitzer, and Officine Mario Dorin, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global condensing unit market on the basis of product type, component, function, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Air-Cooled Condensing Unit

Water-Cooled Condensing Unit

Evaporative Condensing Unit

Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Compressor

Fan

Condensing Coil

Function Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Air-Conditioning

Refrigeration

Heat Pump

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

