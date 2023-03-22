Through 2033, over 80% of the North American market is anticipated to be accounted for by condition monitoring systems in the United States, according to the report. The market was previously growing, with a share of 19.5% in 2022. Over the forecast period, demand is anticipated to grow in Canada at a CAGR of around 7%.

NEWARK, Del, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The condition monitoring system market is predicted to be worth US$ 3,776.1 million in 2023, and rise to US$ 7,928.7 million by 2033. Initially, the global market was expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2018 to 2022.

Smart factories have increased in popularity, leading to a rise in automation, which has consequently projected growth in condition monitoring equipment for predictive maintenance, designed to protect costly machinery from potential harm.

As a crucial part of the IIoT ecosystem, condition monitoring equipment is able to provide valuable data that can be applied to a variety of intelligent factory applications. The main hindrance, however, lies in upgrading obsolete equipment. Replacing outdated machinery results in changes in the installed systems’ settings and configurations, with the cost varying greatly based on if it’s a stationary or mobile system.

Download a sample to obtain additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1046

As a result of the energy crisis, the shift towards renewable energy sources has created a need for condition monitoring equipment in wind power facilities. Due to the extreme and changing environmental conditions, wind turbines are becoming popular. It is necessary to maintain them in order to ensure that they provide consistent, cost-effective, and secure electricity output and prolong their longevity.

Key Takeaways

In 2022, the United States was expanding at a share of 19.5% in the condition monitoring system market.

The condition monitoring system market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 3,520.1 million in 2022.

Due to the market’s enormous potential and the rapidly expanding application in the automotive and wind energy sectors, analysts expect it is likely to rise 1.07 times between 2022 and 2023.

The market in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 8.1% by 2033.

In 2022, Germany was expanding at a 4.9% share in the condition monitoring system market.

In 2022, Japan was expanding at a 4.6% share in the condition monitoring system market.

By 2033, it is anticipated that the United Kingdom market could expand at a respectable CAGR of 7.2%.

Based on the technique, the vibration analysis is likely to lead the market with a share of 65.2% and continue to lead the market.

Based on application, the chemical and petrochemical segment continues to dominate the sector during the forecast period.

Know more about this market’s geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/condition-monitoring-system-market

Critical Approaches Increasing Top Players’ Wealth

Condition monitoring system businesses provide a variety of goods and services, such as thermography systems, oil analysis systems, and vibration monitoring systems. To increase the precision and effectiveness of their condition monitoring systems, many of these businesses are also making investments in cutting-edge technology like machine learning and the Internet of Things.

In addition to these well-known businesses, a number of smaller competitors and startups are also making their way onto the market with cutting-edge new goods and services. These businesses frequently concentrate on specialized markets or niche applications, like wind turbine or motor monitoring.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp., General Electric, Festo Group, AB SKF, Fuji Electric, Eaton Plc, Meggitt PLC, PCE Instruments, AIMIL ltd., Bachmann Electronic GmbH, Ingeteam, Bruel & Kjaer Vibro GmbH are the prominent players in the condition monitoring system industry

Recent Developments

Ford and ADT Inc. announced a funding injection in January 2022 to enhance car security using cutting-edge technologies. To avoid downtime, businesses have also given priority to innovative interfaces.

A cooperative pilot project between Honeywell and SKF to create Internet of Things solutions was launched in May 2017. In the pilot project, Honeywell’s skills in data fusion and software development were merged with SKF’s knowledge in bearings, lubrication, and condition monitoring.

The condition Monitoring System Market is Segmented as below:

By Technique:

Corrosion Monitoring

Infrared Thermography

Motor Condition Monitoring

Oil Analysis

Ultrasound Testing

Vibration Analysis

By Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Chemical and Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Marine

Mining and Metal

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Expand operations in the future To get requisite details, ask for a custom report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1046

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Condition Monitoring System Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook (TOC Continue..!)

Ask us your questions about this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1046

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:

Pre-Insulated Pipe Market Review: The global pre-insulated pipe market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 10.6 Billion by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Plucker Machine Market Outlook: The plucker machine market has a worth of USD 1,593 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2,474 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Shunt Reactor Market Size: Shunt reactor market is likely to grow at double-digit CAGR through 2030. North America is predicted to rule the global market for shunt reactors through 2030

Image Based Barcode Reader Market Key Trends: By the end of 2020, approximately 90% of the global population will have access to high speed internet. Image based bar code readers have undeniably gained greater prominence this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its relentless pursuit.

Rockbreakers Market Forecast: The global rockbreakers market is valued at US$ 28,118.8 million in 2023 and is projected to register significant growth at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach a market valuation of US$ 50,833.6 million by the end of 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube