The condom market is projected to surpass USD 17.2 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Pune, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, the global condom market accounted for USD 7.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period (2023-2032). Today, many countries encourage condom use and provide adequate sexual education for youth. Condom distribution in rural areas is possible with the help of UNFPA and other organizations and governments. When used correctly, condoms for males can reduce the risk of pregnancy and other sexually transmitted diseases like HIV by 98%. According to the UNAIDS Programme on HIV/AIDS, if used correctly and consistently, condoms can prevent STDs and unplanned pregnancies.

Key Takeaway:

By material type, latex condoms dominated the market in 2022.

By product, the men's condom segment dominated the market in 2022.

By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 43% market share.

dominated the market with a North America and Europe are the second and third-largest markets, respectively.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) plays a significant role in spreading awareness about condom use. This has resulted in a substantial increase in condom usage among sexually active couples over the past decade.

Factors affecting the growth of the condom market?

Several factors can affect the growth of the condom market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing awareness: The increased awareness about the usage of condoms through sex education is helping the market grow.

The increased awareness about the usage of condoms through sex education is helping the market grow. Increasing incidences of STDs: The increase in incidences of STDs has made it necessary for people to purchase condoms, which is driving the market positively.

The increase in incidences of STDs has made it necessary for people to purchase condoms, which is driving the market positively. Online distribution channels: The availability of condoms has increased because of online distribution channels, helping the market grow.

The availability of condoms has increased because of online distribution channels, helping the market grow. Government Campaigns: Many governments, especially in developing countries, have campaigns to create awareness about condoms, which is boosting the market even further.

Many governments, especially in developing countries, have campaigns to create awareness about condoms, which is boosting the market even further. Affordability: Their prices are much lower and hence very affordable, making them easily accessible to everyone.

Top Trends in Global Condom Market

Market leaders have launched new products with new capabilities and features. They have taken the necessary steps to improve reliability and overall enjoyment. Durex has created a line of Air condoms that are ultra-thin and provide greater intimacy and sensitivity, and high levels of protection. These condoms will give an intuitive, natural feeling of comfort when used. These condoms are designed to reduce friction, improve lubrication, and prevent stickiness, and they offer ultimate comfort. Origami condoms were created using silicone as a raw material, and they move in a reciprocating motion within the soft silicon-lubricated condom. They were re-invented in 2009 by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Market Growth

Market growth will be aided by increasing condom awareness, the availability of condoms to meet consumer demands, and efforts to combat HIV and other STIs spreading. Government agencies distribute condoms at very low prices. In addition, every country’s government has raised awareness and encouraged contraceptive use among younger generations to fight the HIV epidemic. This will also help to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to see the fastest growth rates over the forecast period. This is due to increased demand from countries like China, India, Australia, Japan, and Australia. China is ranked among the top four countries in terms of condom production and use, according to the National Health and Family Planning Commission of China. China is a largest market with a double-digit growth potential at 10.38% CAGR. Local startups are working hard to gain market share. In June 2017, a Chinese condom was launched using waterborne polyurethane in Gansu Province. The condom was described as having the thinnest protective shell. It was designed to increase the market share of Japanese manufacturers Sagami & Okamoto.

North America was ranked second in terms of market share due to several factors, such as increased incidence of HIV/STIs, increased awareness of sex education, and condom design and materials innovation. Europe’s market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.14%. France, Germany, and the UK have the highest market share. These countries have also launched government initiatives to promote contraceptive use among youth. The France Ministry of Health announced that it would reimburse doctors for prescribing condoms as part of their efforts to fight HIV/AIDS. COVID restrictions have been lifted. Condom use can be increased, particularly among women who use condoms less than men. It is also possible to increase sexual awareness. The rise in sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) makes condom use even more important.

Competitive Landscape

This market is highly competitive due to the presence of global brands such as Durex and Trojan. Local companies are trying to increase their market share by offering innovative products and packaging. Leading manufacturers also use acquisitions and partnerships to maintain their market position. Some of the major players include Durex Inc., Okamoto, Trojan, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Okamoto Industries Inc., Cupid Limited Karex, Ansell Limited, Sagami Rubber Industries, Guilin Zizhu Latex Products Co., Ltd., NOX, Mayer Laboratories Inc., Lifestyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., HLL Lifecare Ltd, Fujilatex Co. Ltd, and Okamoto Industries Inc. among others.

Condom Market: Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 7.11 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 17.9 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 9.50% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 43% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The rise in sexually transmitted disease incidences worldwide and increasing awareness of condom use via sex education programs are two major factors that have contributed to the global condom market growth. In addition, the increasing adoption of contraceptives and online distribution channels drives market growth.

Many top companies have introduced new products with many capabilities and features. Government agencies run campaigns encouraging manufacturers to create a wide range of products and improve their portfolios. This allows for free advertising, which increases sales. Governments can also distribute condoms in many countries at very affordable prices. They can also be used to educate the public about condom use, increase awareness and expand their user base.

Market Restraints

Allergies to male genitals or lubricants can affect product consumption, as well as the splitting and/or tearing of male- and/or female-based products. Market growth will be limited in low-income countries due to lower awareness of the products available for rural sexual wellness.

Market Opportunities

UNAIDS Global HIV&AIDS Statistics – 2020 fact sheets revealed that 39.0 million people were living with HIV/AIDS in 2019. To increase product demand, governments now focus on creating relationships and teaching sex education at schools early in order to increase their product demand. Collaboration programs include the 100% condom program in Asia and many campaigns such as Project against STIS-Public Health England. Other examples include initiatives like World Contraceptive Day and sexual and reproductive health awareness week. In addition, governments and NGOs working with STD-affected people are working together to raise awareness about sexually transmitted diseases (STIs). This is expected to help the market grow.

Report Segmentation of the Condom Market

Material Type Insight

The largest market share was held by the latex condom segment. The study examined key segments such as latex and other non-latex. The market for condoms made from latex and non-latex will grow over the forecast period due to the launch of new products and the increased demand from the aging boomers. Condoms made of latex have an 82% to 98% effectiveness. Condoms made from latex, a type of natural rubber, are the most popular on the market. It is more durable and flexible and provides effective contraception and protection against STDs. The fastest growth will be seen in non-latex condom segments, with a 9.93% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Condoms made from non-latex condoms offer many benefits over latex condoms. They are thin, odorless, and non-allergic. Non-latex condoms were created due to increased allergy cases to latex condoms. Condoms made of non-latex can be more expensive than condoms made from latex. In addition, they are less effective in preventing viral infections like STDs and HIV.

Product Insight

There are two kinds of condoms available on the market: male and female. Due to the emphasis placed by condom manufacturers on male condoms, the male condom market has increased. A wider range of condoms is also available. Many African countries remain underdeveloped due to the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS. There is an unmet need for condoms for men. Male condoms enjoy high demand because of their popularity with couples. They also have a large revenue share. At 12.69% CAGR during the forecast period, it will experience the highest growth. Because of their ability to lower the risk of STIs and prevent unplanned pregnancies, female condoms are becoming more popular. FDA granted a genderless rebranding of a female condom to the FDA in January 2019. It also gave it a generic title, “single-use inner condom.” It was also classified as a generic product. The World Health Organization has strict requirements regarding female condoms. This prequalification process has only been completed by a handful of companies, leaving a lot of opportunities for companies to get into this market.

Distribution Channel Insight

The drugstore segment dominated the market. This is due to the accessibility and availability of drug stores. Closed markets and restrictions on physical movement during pandemics are driving the trend toward e-commerce. E-commerce will experience the fastest growth rate, a 9.1% compound annual rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow due to the availability of discrete delivery services as well as the freedom to choose between e-commerce platforms.

Digitalization has resulted in increased internet access in developing and underdeveloped countries. This has opened up opportunities for significant growth on e-commerce platforms. Reckitt Benckiser, Church & Dwight, and others are focusing their online marketing efforts on the condom brand. This is a testament to the importance and potential of e-commerce.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Latex

Non-Latex

By Product

Male Condoms

Female Condoms

By Distribution Channel

Mass Merchandisers

Drug Stores

E-Commerce

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Durex Inc.

Okamoto

Trojan

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Okamoto Industries Inc.

Cupid Limited Karex

Ansell Limited

Sagami Rubber Industries

Guilin Zizhu Latex Products Co., Ltd.

NOX

Mayer Laboratories Inc.

Lifestyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

HLL Lifecare Ltd

Fujilatex Co. Ltd

Okamoto Industries Inc.

Other Key players

Recent Development of the Condom Market

Mankind Pharma introduced EPIC Condoms, a premium range of flavored condoms, in May 2022.

In March 2019, IXu launched its first female-based product in Europe with a CE Mark.

