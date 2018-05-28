Conductive Polymers Market is Projected to Cross $7,341.2 Million By 2023: P&S Market Research

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the market research report published by P&S Market Research, global conductive polymers market is projected to reach $7,341.2 million by 2023, the market growth is mainly driven by the growing preference for lightweight and high performing electronic products, and rising demand for conductive polymers in a wide range of applications.

Request to get the sample pages: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/conductive-polymer-market/report-sample

On the basis of type, the conductive polymers market is categorized into polyphenylene based resin, polyaniline, polycarbonates, inherently conductive polymer (ICP), and others. ‘Others’ include acrylonitrile, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, and nylon. Among all types, the volume sales of polyaniline were the highest in the market, accounting for more than 32.0% share in 2017. The largest share of the category is attributable to its attractive processing properties; for instance, it is one of the most versatile conducting polymers with spectrum of tuneable properties.

Polyaniline exists in variety of forms that differ in terms of chemical and physical properties. Depending on acidity conditions, polyaniline has globular, nanofibrillar or nanotubular morphology. Polyaniline may also be obtained as thin-films, coatings, or as colloidal dispersions; and exhibits both electronic and ionic conductivity.

Based on application, the conductive polymers market is segmented into ESD & EMI protection, actuators, antistatic packaging, sensor, capacitors, batteries, solar cells, and others. ‘Others’ include medical, corrosion control, and display devices. The ESD & EMI protection application category held the largest volume share in the market, exceeding 25.0% in 2017. This can be attributed to its properties of mitigating damaging transient surges, overvoltage, and overcurrent, in a variety of industrial and consumer applications.

EMI shielding refers to the protection against electrostatic discharge (ESD) of electronic devices. The effects of electromagnetic interference are becoming more and more pronounced, caused by the demand for high-speed electronic devices operating at higher frequencies; intensive use of electronics such as computers, communication equipment and cars; and the miniaturization of these electronic devices.

Browse report overview with detailed TOC on “Conductive Polymers Market” at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/conductive-polymer-market

North America held the largest revenue share in the global conductive polymers market, valued at more than 55.0% in 2017. The highest sales of these polymers in the region is attributed to their high demand from different industries such as electronics, automotive, semiconductors, and others. Technological developments coupled with growing urbanization in the region are also resulting in increasing demand of conductive polymers. These polymers are used in a variety of industries including healthcare, renewable energy devices, and production of medicines. Also, they are used widely in electrical appliances such as actuators and energy devices.

Some of the major players operating in the global conductive polymers market are DowDuPont Inc., Solvay SA, RTP Company, 3M Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Covestro AG, and Premix Oy.

More Reports by P&S Market Research

Polymer Concrete Market

Globally, North America has been recording the highest revenue in the polymer concrete market. This is attributed to the increasing use of this concrete in repair and maintenance activities in the region. Instead of demolishing and rebuilding industrial, civil, and other infrastructures, companies and individuals are opting for repair and restoration of infrastructures, which is driving the market growth.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/polymer-concrete-market

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipe Market

Europe has been recording the second highest revenue share in the FRP pipe market till now, led by increase in construction activities in last few years in the region, and people have been resorting to the use of fiber reinforced pipes for their better thermal resistant power.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/frp-pipe-market

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research-based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.

As one of the top growing market research agency, we’re keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.

Contact:

P&S Market Research

347, 5th Ave. #1402

New York City, NY – 10016

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook