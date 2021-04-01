Conductor Announces Launch of New Consulting Service

The organic marketing leader introduces a bespoke organic marketing consulting service

NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Conductor, the leading enterprise organic marketing platform has announced the launch of Consulting by Conductor, a bespoke project-based service to help customers execute new campaigns and tackle strategic challenges. Consulting projects will range from content strategy and site performance optimization to recruitment services and stakeholder education. Consulting by Conductor is the latest addition to Conductor’s suite of Professional Services, which also includes Strategy Acceleration and Site Migration Solutions, to help marketers tackle digital transformation projects with ease.

With marketing budgets and teams stretched, Consulting by Conductor offers customers the option of targeted expertise or additional bandwidth to help scale their organic marketing programs. Customers will be able to receive specialized hands-on assistance from Conductor’s team of experts across projects such as SEO prioritization and execution, technical site performance enhancements, content calendar strategy, reporting infrastructure, organizational training, and more. All offerings can be customized to align to a customer’s specific needs and unique business challenges.

“Conductor aims to build long-term success for our customers. We celebrate our customers’ growth, and aim to help them grow their infrastructure and autonomy,” said CEO Seth Besmertnik. “Consulting by Conductor aims to help brands accelerate their operational maturity and activate the value of Organic Marketing throughout its organization. Along the process, we help customers scale their in-house SEO teams, systems, and processes to enable them to find and scale more opportunities on their own.”

Consulting projects are designed to evolve an organization’s operational maturity and develop their team’s growth for faster execution and impact. Every Consulting project will not only deliver insights-led implementation and reporting, but also a playbook and training to enable organizations to successfully execute similar endeavors in the future.

Those interested in learning more about the Consulting by Conductor service can speak with a Conductor representative by visiting our website.

