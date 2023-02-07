NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Conductor—the leading enterprise Organic Marketing platform—announced the acquisition of the European-based competitor Searchmetrics. This acquisition further solidifies Conductor as the undisputed leader in the SEO space and accelerates its expansion in the European market.

From the day of its founding, Conductor has been committed to building a product that puts the success of its customers first. Conductor believes the best solution for customers lies in a single, global platform that integrates all parts of the SEO workflow. With Searchmetrics strong European presence and impressive customer base, the acquisition will significantly accelerate Conductor’s growth in Europe and the realization of Conductor’s vision.

This acquisition cements Conductor’s leadership position during continued consolidation in the SEO space. Following Conductor’s acquisition of ContentKing —the only real-time site auditing tool—in 2022, this marks Conductor’s second acquisition in just the last year—a clear indicator of the company’s accelerated growth since its significant round of funding from Bregal Sagemount in 2021.

“Searchmetrics has been a competitor almost since we started Conductor, with a strong data foundation and a powerful presence in the European market,” said Seth Besmertnik, Conductor’s CEO and co-founder. “We are excited to bring the best of what Searchmetrics does to Conductor and to our now shared customers. Our goal is for customers to greatly benefit from this acquisition through delivery of more product value on a global scale.”

Matt Colebourne, the CEO of Searchmetrics, is thrilled for Searchmetrics to join industry-leading Conductor. “Conductor is indisputably the SEO space market leader. For years, we’ve admired their commitment to innovation for customers and their efforts to foster a dynamic and rewarding workplace culture for employees. By joining Conductor, we bring the best of what we do along with a large European customer base—solidifying Conductor as the definitive global leader. We cannot wait to build more for customers going forward.”

Ken Ogenbratt, Searchmetrics’s Chief Financial Officer, adds, “This acquisition is a pivotal step for the SEO industry. With a proven track of delivering for customers, Conductor has always been a fierce competitor of ours. Now, as we move forward with them as a partner, we have the powerful opportunity to drive even greater value to customers as a unified business.”

About Conductor

Conductor—founded in 2006 in New York City—is the world’s leading organic marketing platform, helping businesses accelerate search traffic, digital growth, and revenue. Conductor’s technology helps marketers create powerful marketing content to drive high-quality traffic to their site and track their organic performance. In November 2021, Conductor raised $150 million in funding from the growth equity firm, Bregal Sagemount. Three months later, Conductor acquired the only real-time SEO auditing and monitoring technology company, ContentKing.

Conductor was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave for SEO platforms and is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2 by enterprise marketers. Their forward-thinking customers include global and emerging enterprise brands such as Citibank, Whole Foods, and Microsoft. For more information, visit www.conductor.com .

About Searchmetrics

Searchmetrics is a global provider of data, advisory programmes, and software solutions for organic search. Founded in 2005, Searchmetrics has amassed a portfolio of 1,000 customers and 100,000 users. Its innovative approach ensures household names like Siemens, Lowe’s and AXA thrive in the hyper-competitive search landscape byturning search data into unique business insights. Leveraging data from search, its team of SEO analysts, data scientists and engineers build and constantly evolve a range of offerings that unlock new market insights.

