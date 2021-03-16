Breaking News
Conduent Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Response Solutions for Public Health Agencies

Multi-pronged offering helps agencies solve critical challenges with vaccine rollout, efficiency and reach through public awareness, eligibility support, appointments and post-immunization follow-up

Public health agencies can leverage robust community outreach and constituent support capabilities to assist in COVID-19 vaccine management

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today introduced a new set of offerings designed for U.S. public health agencies to overcome a range of challenges in administering COVID-19 vaccines effectively and efficiently. Now underway with more than 109 million doses administered to date, the national COVID-19 vaccine rollout is among the largest vaccine programs administered in the history of public health, affecting more than 300 million Americans.

In addition to the operational challenges of a national immunization program, state and local health officials have faced an influx of questions from community members about the vaccine itself – from concerns over how the vaccine is administered to potential side effects and how it will affect them long term. To address these concerns, public health agencies need robust community outreach and constituent support programs.

“Agencies across the country are navigating the very complex administration of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Cliff Skelton, President and CEO at Conduent. “The enormous scale of this initiative requires a rapidly deployed and flexible set of solutions to provide inbound and outbound vaccine information to recipients as efficiently as possible. With our strong eligibility assessment and determination experience, as well as customer contact services and outreach expertise, we’re proud to offer these services to agencies at such a critical time.”

Core Features of Vaccine Response Solutions:
To help agencies manage a variety of important programs and accelerate the immunization process, Conduent’s offering has five key solutions:

  1. Managing helplines and customer support services to centralize information about the vaccine and address people’s concerns and reservations
  2. Educating and engaging communities about COVID-19 vaccine availability and resources, including outreach to individuals lacking mobility, phone or internet access
  3. Assisting with screening individuals for clinical eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines, leveraging existing case management tools
  4. Setting vaccine appointments and providing reminders about designated dates and locations, and then alerting individuals about their second dose
  5. Offering post-vaccination follow-ups to track patient wellbeing after vaccination, and to measure and mitigate adverse reactions

“These offerings are a natural extension of our government healthcare and pharmacy benefit management solutions,” Skelton continued. “With more than 50 years of government health and social services support experience, our team stands ready to support agencies in their public health response to benefit citizens.”

Depending upon client requirements, Conduent estimates these solutions can typically be implemented in as few as two to four weeks. More information about Conduent’s Vaccine Response Solutions can be found here.

Conduent supports more than 41 million consumers annually with various government health programs and other eligibility services. These include government health care programs in 24 states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. In addition, Conduent provides public health agencies with its Maven® disease surveillance and outbreak management software, which is used to track and report cases of COVID-19 and other diseases.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:
Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-301-820-4324, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, [email protected]
Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, [email protected]

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

