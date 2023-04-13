Company to present special session on value of centralizing medical information functions to reduce costs and operational complexity; improve satisfaction for consumers and healthcare professionals

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, will showcase its Global Medical Information Services at the DIA Medical Affairs and Scientific Communications Forum, April 17-19, 2023 in Anaheim, Calif. The forum provides education and information about the regulatory and compliance environment affecting the work of medical affairs and scientific communication professionals.

At the conference, Conduent will highlight the effectiveness of its AI-driven Medical Information Services to enhance the speed and efficiency with which leading pharmaceutical manufacturers address product and medical inquiries from consumers, patients and healthcare professionals in over 130 countries across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

“Our Medical Information Services are producing exceptional value for some of the largest and most trusted pharmaceutical and consumer health brands in the world. At a time when healthcare spending continues to rise and the industry is feeling increased pressure to transform operations, Conduent’s extensive experience and technology innovations are enabling our clients to operate more efficiently and with a strong focus on regulatory compliance,” said Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent.

Conduent will host the special session, “Strategic Transformation of Medical Information via Global Centralization,” at DIA on Tuesday, April 18 starting at 10:25 am local time. Presenters will discuss how the company’s phased, geographic approach helped a well-known, multinational pharmaceutical giant consolidate its country-based medical information operations to reduce compliance risks, standardize interactions with internal and external customers and decrease original program costs by more than 25%.

Conduent’s Medical and Clinical Services have provided the pharma and life sciences industry with advanced medical information solutions, clinical trial screening and recruitment as well as patient monitoring since 1992. The company supports a wide array of prescription drug and over-the-counter product portfolios with country and region-specific support teams who possess advanced scientific training and deep knowledge across therapeutic categories. To learn more, connect with Conduent’s dedicated subject matter experts at DIA booth 311 and visit Conduent Medical and Clinical Services.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

