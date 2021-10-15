Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week

Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Company highlighted delivery of mission critical customer service that makes a difference in the lives of millions every day

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), as part of Customer Service Week, recognized the contributions of its nearly 60,000 associates worldwide – including some 37,000 customer support associates. Those associates engage in more than 200 million customer interactions and over 1 billion customer communications each year. The interactions are delivered in 20 core languages from 100 global locations and serve a variety of industries including transportation, banking, healthcare, retail, travel, and government programs.

“Customer service is an integral part of what Conduent does — each hour, every day, all year — but that service is so much more than associates answering questions, providing information, or solving problems,” said Cliff Skelton, President and CEO of Conduent. “Customer service is embedded in our culture where all associates at Conduent are working to help our clients, their customers and their teammates every day. Customer Service Week is an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for our associates across the company.”

There were many inspiring stories shared that showcased how Conduent associates went beyond “typical” customer care and support, including:

  • Salvaging lost audio files of a customer’s deceased loved one
  • Implementing a portal, and other tools to improve the employee experience for a large client in 40 countries
  • Applying nursing experience to help get critical medical assistance for a caller during a support call

“At Conduent, we deliver outstanding service through those that work with customers every day and those that work behind the scenes to support them,” added Randall King, Group President, Customer Experience Management. “Our associates are committed to exceeding our clients’ expectations and truly making a difference in the lives of millions every day.”

Customer Service Week is an international event devoted to recognizing the importance of customer service and the people who serve and support customers. Held annually during the first full week in October, Customer Service Week is celebrated in all 50 states and over 60 countries.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:
Duane Brozek, Conduent, +1-951-288-9807, duane.brozek@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.