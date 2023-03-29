Disbursements are now made more quickly and efficiently to support children and families across the state

The project is part of a recent contract renewal extending Conduent’s 25-year relationship with the state’s child support program

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced the implementation of an advanced cloud-based system to process child support payments for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The new system, which supports more than 31,000 families in New Hampshire, adds automated processes for the department’s State Disbursement Unit (SDU) and makes disbursements more quickly and efficiently. The SDU securely receives and distributes child support payments via various methods like debit cards, electronic deposits or checks.

Conduent transitioned New Hampshire’s SDU system from a data center to a cloud-based solution, providing improved performance and reliability. The system provides an improved user interface and includes features that enable payments via PayPal while laying the foundation for digital payment options such as Venmo, Google Pay and Apple Pay. The project is part of a 10-year contract renewal. Conduent has supported the state’s child support program since 1998.

“Child support payments contribute to the financial stability of thousands of children and families across New Hampshire,” said Karen Hebert, Director of the DHHS Division of Economic Stability. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Conduent as we seek out new technologies to provide our families more seamless access to this critical source of support.”

As part of the implementation, Conduent leveraged its solution that allows staff to view disbursement information and quickly process child support transactions. With comprehensive dashboards, the technology helps state representatives quickly and accurately match high volumes of payments to their respective cases.

“We’re honored to continue our 25-year partnership with New Hampshire to support children and families,” said Mark E. King, President of Conduent Government Solutions. “Our team remains focused on providing excellent and dependable services for the state and new innovations that offer more convenient digital payment options. Our comprehensive, full-service solutions lead the industry in accuracy, efficiency and reliability to quickly get funds to the people who need them.”

For more than 30 years, Conduent has been a trusted operations partner to child support agencies across the country, helping them improve technology and services for children and families. The company processes more than $11 billion yearly, or approximately one-third of all child support payments in the United States.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. 80 percent of Fortune 100 companies and more than 600 government entities count on Conduent as a strategic partner. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering more than 11 million employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:

Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-240-687-0127, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives, and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.