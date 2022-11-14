The BenePath Suite is cloud-based and modular for easy integration with a state’s existing solution, helping to transform the delivery of benefits

The Suite’s digital solutions can help agencies as they face changing eligibility requirements following the COVID-19 public health emergency and proposed regulations to streamline Medicaid applications and renewals

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, today introduced its BenePath® Suite, a comprehensive set of digital solutions designed to modernize the eligibility and enrollment process for social services and government aid programs, from start to finish. The BenePath Suite delivers cloud-based, modular products that agencies can use for application processing, eligibility assistance, enrollment broker services, program education and outreach, and digital communication to beneficiaries.

Conduent’s BenePath Suite offers numerous operational benefits for state agencies and service enhancements to the recipients that they serve. It integrates easily with states’ existing legacy systems and other service delivery products, and it provides omnichannel contact center operations. Agencies can use the Suite to address the challenges associated with reaching constituents whose eligibility may have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic and to achieve federal, state and local regulatory compliance.

The BenePath Suite can help transform the health and human services ecosystem in which traditionally siloed and fragmented social services often increase administrative costs and impede modern service delivery. In addition to Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Suite can support agencies with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and other constituent benefit programs.

“States are always looking for cost-effective ways to modernize and enhance services for programs like Medicaid so they can improve delivery of benefits to recipients while reducing costs and improving efficiency,” said Scott Cade, General Manager of Eligibility and Engagement at Conduent. “Our BenePath Suite is designed to enable agencies to expedite the delivery of services, enhance customer satisfaction and provide the on-demand, self-service experiences that constituents now expect – particularly as requirements change and agencies must quickly adapt.”

The introduction of Conduent’s BenePath Suite comes as states prepare for the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE). Agencies across the country are preparing to re-verify millions of people who became eligible for Medicaid under expanded eligibility rules during the PHE. States may also soon be subject to new regulations that aim to simplify the process for people to enroll and renew their coverage in Medicaid, CHIP and basic health programs. The BenePath Suite can help agencies navigate these unique challenges and rule changes, all while expanding self-service options and making it easier to communicate more effectively with constituents.

With more than 50 years of healthcare industry experience, Conduent supports more than 30 million customers annually with government healthcare services, including 23 million Medicaid and CHIP beneficiaries. In 2021, Conduent disbursed a total of $125 billion in payments to support government programs, including approximately 45% of the nation’s SNAP payments.

For more information about the BenePath Suite of solutions, visit www.conduent.com/benepath-suite.

