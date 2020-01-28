Conduent Launches Enhanced Viewpoint™ eDiscovery Software with Continuous Active Learning Capabilities

Enhancements Improve Document Review Efficiency and Quality

Time Savings Allows for Greater Focus on Case Strategy

Conduent to Exhibit New Capabilities at Legaltech® in New York, N.Y.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced enhancements to its document review platform, Viewpoint™ eDiscovery, with the March 2020 launch of its Continuous Active Learning (CAL) capabilities.

Conduent’s Viewpoint platform enables the fact-finding stage of legal discovery and investigations. It allows legal professionals to streamline the process of collecting, reviewing, and producing electronic documents to quickly discover valuable information regarding any matter, event, or topic.

The addition of CAL, together with significant new user experience enhancements, increases review consistency and accuracy, and reduces document review time by legal professionals — mitigating risks and driving lower costs for Conduent’s customers. This new capability is the latest in a series of advancements that helps law firms and corporate legal departments keep pace with rapidly increasing data volumes and formats.

“Viewpoint’s new CAL capabilities allow discovery practitioners to more quickly identify relevant information to develop a legal strategy that benefits their clients,” said Beth Fritts, General Manager, Legal, Compliance and Analytics Solutions, Conduent. “These enhancements also improve the user experience and make the discovery process more intuitive, reducing the time and cost of review. We’re excited to provide this efficient and secure technology to our clients to help improve their outcomes.”

Driving the efficacy of Viewpoint is Conduent’s unique visibility to over 30 billion attorney decisions. While beta testing this enhanced solution, one client realized an 85 percent reduction in documents that required review. The CAL enhancements allow more flexibility, easy access to commonly used features during the process and built-in conveniences. Although each specific use case is different, Conduent has seen total costs of review reduced between 60 and 80 percent.

Conduent’s enhanced Viewpoint joins a product suite of business solutions that implement AI and machine-learning across commercial and public sectors.

Conduent will be displaying the new Viewpoint capabilities at its booth #502 at Legaltech®, taking place in New York, N.Y. from February 4-6, 2020. For more information, visit: www.conduent.com/insights/legaltech-2020/ .

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in medical bill savings, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com . For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent , http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent .

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.