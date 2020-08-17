Breaking News
Conduent Leadership to Participate at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

  • Senior leaders to host investor meetings at 2nd Annual Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation 1X1 Conference on Aug. 19
  • Conduent CEO Cliff Skelton to participate at Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference Sept. 10 

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated, (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that members of its senior leadership team will be participating in a series of virtual meetings with members of the investment community at two upcoming financial and technology conferences. Event details are as follows:

2nd Annual Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation 1X1 Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Participants: Brian Webb-Walsh, CFO, Mark Brewer, President, Global Government and Transportation Solutions; and Alan Katz, Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in small group and one-on-one investor meetings.

Meetings: Interested investors can contact their Needham Sales Representative to request a meeting.

Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020

Fireside Chat: 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Participants: Cliff Skelton, CEO, Brian Webb-Walsh, CFO; and Alan Katz, Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in the fireside chat as well as small group and one-on-one investor meetings.

Meetings:  Interested investors can contact their Citi Sales Representative to request a meeting. Fireside chat will be available at: https://kvgo.com/citi/conduent-september-2020

Investor materials are available at https://investor.conduent.com/.

About Conduent  
Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward. 

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com

Media Contact:
Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, [email protected]
Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, [email protected]

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

