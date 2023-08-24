Company recognized for CX automation, strong BPaaS portfolio enabling end-to-end services and dominance in the government segment

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions and services company, has again been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The report evaluates service providers on factors including market adoption and performance, vision and solution capability. Conduent is positioned as a Leader for its ability to support the full healthcare payer value chain with innovative solutions that span member engagement, care management and claims management.

“An increasing focus on end-to-end member experience on account of regulatory modifications, varying member needs and rising competition has led to health plans relying on external support for member management, strategic growth and process efficiency,” said Ankur Verma, Vice President at Everest Group. “Conduent’s continued investments in CX automation and analytics solutions, strong dominance in the government segment and a BPaaS-rich portfolio helped it to achieve a double-digit growth rate in FY2021-22, resulting in it being placed as a Leader on Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

Conduent’s healthcare payer operations portfolio consists of multiple BPaaS solutions with automation, analytics, AI-based virtual agents and outcome-based pricing. These capabilities help payers improve efficiency, performance and value.

“We are honored to again be recognized by Everest Group. Our Leader position validates our deep experience and solutions that span the health payer value chain. We are constantly strengthening our portfolio of BPaaS offerings to transform operations for healthcare payers,” said Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent.

Mark E. King, President, Government Solutions at Conduent added, “Our investments in cloud-native platforms and Medicaid-specific automation are integral to our position as one of the top three service providers in the Medicaid market. We are gratified to be named a Leader as it reflects our mission to meet the fast-changing needs of state agencies with solutions that reduce cost and improve member engagement.”

The company also was positioned as a Leader on the Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The Everest Group ranking follows Conduent’s recent recognition as a Leader in the NelsonHall 2023 NEAT Report for Healthcare Payer Operational Transformation. Additional insights about Conduent’s solutions highlighted in the Everest Group report can be found here.

