New report identifies Conduent’s strengths across healthcare customer experience management (CXM) value chain from analytics and automation to omnichannel interaction technologies and CXaaS

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, today announced that the company is recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Customer Experience Management (CXM) in North America PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2022. The inaugural report from Everest Group provides a definitive framework for assessing the market success and overall capability of service providers based on performance, experiences, ability and knowledge.

Of the 19 providers for healthcare CXM evaluated in North America, Conduent ranked a “Leader” in the top three of the highest performing categories: Market Adoption, Portfolio Mix and Value Delivered. Everest Group noted the company’s large scale operations across commercial and government healthcare, the expansion of BPaaS offerings and the introduction of the Benepath® Suite of solutions as major factors contributing to Conduent’s position in the assessment. Also mentioned among Conduent’s key differentiators:

Integration of back-office customer relationship management (CRM) with front-office contact center operations to provide Medicaid enrollment and eligibility solutions

Investments in advanced customer experience (CX) analytics tools, AI and automation

Digitally enabled social media servicing and content moderation capabilities

“Conduent has strong healthcare platforms capabilities, a proprietary suite of point solutions for Medicaid services and a strong risk-sharing appetite which is demonstrated through next generation pricing models,” said Sharang Sharma, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Their deep domain expertise, especially across claims management and member engagement services and committed investments in advanced CX technologies, coupled with a balanced shoring mix makes Conduent well positioned to support diverse and growing requirements of both healthcare payers and providers. This has helped position Conduent as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare CXM Assessment.”

The report identifies other distinguishing strengths including Conduent’s resilient CXM operating structure which is designed to meet clients’ ever-changing needs by optimizing processes, improving experiences and reducing costs.

Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent, said, “We are pleased that Everest Group’s first ever healthcare CXM assessment affirms our position as a market leader in the segment. Our sustained investments in advanced technologies, a strong workforce and an ecosystem of wide-ranging partnerships enables our ability to help commercial and government healthcare organizations provide essential services to millions of patients and members every day.”

Conduent was also named a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The report highlights the availability of multiple operational models and value-added service offerings (customer communication management, utilization management, enrollment, claims management and payment integrity) as strengths influencing the company’s position.

Visit Conduent Industry Insights to read a custom version of Healthcare Customer Experience Management (CXM) in North America PEAK Matrix® Assessment in 2022.

