Conduent Receives Comparably Awards as a Best Company for Women and for Diversity

Conduent recognized in two categories among companies with more than 500 employees

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process and solutions company, today announced it has been honored by Comparably with two Best Places to Work Awards for 2021. Conduent was ranked as one of the Best Companies for Women and as one of the Best Companies for Diversity, placing Conduent among the Top 100 highest-rated companies in both categories.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a great place to work by both people of color and women. Embracing diverse viewpoints, experiences and perspectives is an important part of our core values that also drives valuable outcomes for our company,” said Cliff Skelton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Conduent. “We succeed through the contributions of all our associates, and we are very proud of these rankings which are a testament to the culture we’re building at Conduent.”

Comparably’s Best Companies for Women ranking is determined by anonymous feedback from women employees over the past 12 months. Survey participants answered a range of questions — from compensation and leadership to work environment — giving insights on what it’s like to work at these companies as a woman in the workplace. The final data was compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

The Best Company for Diversity ranking is based on feedback solely from employees of color (non-Caucasian) on their workplace experiences in 16 core culture metrics, including leadership, team, environment, compensation, career growth, and work-life balance.

“For the fifth year in a row, we’re proud to recognize companies that women and people of color have rated highly in multiple workplace culture metrics,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Conduent’s ranking demonstrates the leadership team’s investment in building an inclusive and equitable workplace for all of its associates.”

Earlier this year, Conduent was recognized by Comparably for Top Global Companies for Best Culture and Best CEOs for Diversity.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

About Comparably
Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit: www.comparably.com/news.

Media Contact:
Sean Collins, Conduent, +1- 310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com

Investor Contact:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

