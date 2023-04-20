New Shield Provider Portal drives efficiency and lowers costs by reducing duplicate claims and customer service calls

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and CONCORD, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced the launch of the Shield Provider Portal, a new self-service technology solution that enables medical providers to view the adjudication status and payment information related to workers compensation and auto casualty claims across multiple payers. The Shield Provider Portal is offered through a collaboration with Jopari Solutions, a leading provider of eBilling and ePayment solutions for the workers compensation, auto injury and group health markets.

The Shield Provider Portal is a unique solution allowing providers to see medical bill review transactions (powered by Conduent’s Strataware®) alongside eBills and ePayments (powered by Jopari) through a single-entry point that eliminates the need to access multiple systems. As part of Conduent’s Strataware Medical Bill Review platform, the new, easy-to-use portal drives efficiency by reducing customer service calls and duplicate claims.

“Jopari Solutions is proud to partner with Conduent to bring to market the Shield Provider Portal,” added Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari. “We have been singularly focused for 20 years on improving the interactions between the diverse stakeholders involved in medical claims processing and this collaboration is a significant addition to those efforts.”

The Shield Provider Portal streamlines steps for providers while addressing the most common reasons for them to initiate customer service calls: verifying claim information, checking the status of bills submitted for payment and reviewing the Explanation of Review to understand payment decisions. In addition to resolving some of the most common billing inquiries on their own, the Shield Provider Portal gives providers the ability to easily access payer-specific frequently asked questions.

“Our strategic investments in collaborations such as this one with Jopari, continue to strengthen Conduent’s end-to-end service framework for some of the largest casualty organizations in the nation. The Shield Provider Portal is the latest innovation to create efficiencies and cost savings for our clients by transitioning phone interactions to self-service. The new solution also creates seamless online experience for providers,” said Randall King, President Commercial Solutions at Conduent.

For more than 40 years, Conduent has been a trusted partner to insurers and third-party administrators and serves four of the five top US workers compensation insurers. Visit https://www.conduent.com/industry/insurance-industry/casualty-insurance-solutions/ to learn how the company’s Casualty Claims Solutions for the Workers Compensation and Auto Casualty markets accelerate technology trends, address ever-evolving regulatory requirements and help reduce cost and competitive pressures.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers’ ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com, email info@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060.

