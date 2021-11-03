Conduent Transportation and MZ Technologie Expand Exclusive Partnership to Offer Holostop® Contactless Button Globally

The Holostop contactless button now offered globally through a Conduent Transportation and MZ Technologie partnership.

Holostop will be demonstrated at APTA’s TRANSform Conference & Expo, a public transportation industry event, in Orlando, Florida

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that the company has expanded its exclusive partnership with MZ Technologie to sell the Holostop®, a contactless holographic stop button designed for use on public buses, to transport networks globally. This builds on the companies’ original sales agreement for the French market.

The Holostop is based on an innovative technology that projects the image of the stop button as a hologram in a physical box.

How it Works:

The passenger runs his or her finger over the virtual button, registering the stop request like a traditional button. The device emits a short sound and briefly changes color to confirm that the request has been made. The holographic, contactless button eliminates the need to touch surfaces and thereby helps maintain a safe environment for passengers. First tested on selected French bus networks as part of a pilot program, the Holostop will be sold internationally by Conduent starting in January 2022.

“Around the world, Conduent is working with transport networks to modernize their systems by implementing innovative, seamless technologies that are safer and easier to use for their passengers,” said Mark Brewer, Group President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “The Holostop is the latest advanced offering that systems can deploy to enhance the quality and safety of their transportation networks. Conduent is proud to partner with MZ Technologie to bring this technology to networks around the world.”

“In just a few months, we have demonstrated that our technology is robust, useful and attractive to users,” said Marc Zerad, Founder of MZ Technologie. “Working with Conduent and leveraging their expertise in research and development, we are exploring how to apply holography to other transportation solutions in order to modernize them and improve the traveller experience.”

Conduent has been a leader in the use of contactless technology, introducing contactless smart cards for ticket validation more than 25 years ago. With Holostop, the company is extending its expertise in contactless technology for the transportation sector and helping to reimagine the traveler experience.

The Holostop will be demonstrated at Conduent’s booth (#469) at the American Public Transportation Association’s (ATPA) TRANSform Conference & Expo, November 8-10, in Orlando, Florida.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travellers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

MZ Technologie is a French company specializing in new technologies and, more particularly, in holograms. The company was created in 2020 by two brothers, Jonathan Zerad, a doctor in electrical and electronic engineering, and Marc Zerad, an entrepreneur. Together, with a team of 10 people, their ambition is to position MZ Technologie as the benchmark company in the French market.

