Conduent Transportation and MZ Technologie Expand Exclusive Partnership to Offer Holostop® Contactless Button Globally

The Holostop contactless button now offered globally through a Conduent Transportation and MZ Technologie partnership.

Holostop will be demonstrated at APTA’s TRANSform Conference & Expo, a public transportation industry event, in Orlando, Florida

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that the company has expanded its exclusive partnership with MZ Technologie to sell the Holostop®, a contactless holographic stop button designed for use on public buses, to transport networks globally. This builds on the companies’ original sales agreement for the French market.

The Holostop is based on an innovative technology that projects the image of the stop button as a hologram in a physical box.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

HoloStop®: HoloStop® contactless button

How it Works:

The passenger runs his or her finger over the virtual button, registering the stop request like a traditional button. The device emits a short sound and briefly changes color to confirm that the request has been made. The holographic, contactless button eliminates the need to touch surfaces and thereby helps maintain a safe environment for passengers. First tested on selected French bus networks as part of a pilot program, the Holostop will be sold internationally by Conduent starting in January 2022.

“Around the world, Conduent is working with transport networks to modernize their systems by implementing innovative, seamless technologies that are safer and easier to use for their passengers,” said Mark Brewer, Group President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “The Holostop is the latest advanced offering that systems can deploy to enhance the quality and safety of their transportation networks. Conduent is proud to partner with MZ Technologie to bring this technology to networks around the world.”

“In just a few months, we have demonstrated that our technology is robust, useful and attractive to users,” said Marc Zerad, Founder of MZ Technologie. “Working with Conduent and leveraging their expertise in research and development, we are exploring how to apply holography to other transportation solutions in order to modernize them and improve the traveller experience.”

Conduent has been a leader in the use of contactless technology, introducing contactless smart cards for ticket validation more than 25 years ago. With Holostop, the company is extending its expertise in contactless technology for the transportation sector and helping to reimagine the traveler experience.

The Holostop will be demonstrated at Conduent’s booth (#469) at the American Public Transportation Association’s (ATPA) TRANSform Conference & Expo, November 8-10, in Orlando, Florida.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travellers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

MZ Technologie is a French company specializing in new technologies and, more particularly, in holograms. The company was created in 2020 by two brothers, Jonathan Zerad, a doctor in electrical and electronic engineering, and Marc Zerad, an entrepreneur. Together, with a team of 10 people, their ambition is to position MZ Technologie as the benchmark company in the French market.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:
Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569, robert.corbishley@conduent.com
Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-301-820-4324, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fd8d64c-4aea-4160-85ea-3f0b9f4e2fde

