Conduent Transportation Selected to Implement New Transit Ticketing System in Victoria, Australia Melbourne, Victoria

Contract expected to be in excess of US $1 billion1 marks significant expansion for Conduent’s transit solutions in Australia

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced its subsidiary, a partnership of Conduent and Convergint, was selected by the State of Victoria, Australia, to provide the next generation of the state’s public transport ticketing system, called myki. The companies will implement an advanced, contactless payment account-based transit ticketing system that will modernize the state’s existing smartcard solution and offer riders an enhanced user experience.

Under the contract, management of the existing system will begin in December 2023, and trials of the first phase of the new system are expected to start in 2024. The system will be designed to reach travelers in and beyond the greater Melbourne region and throughout Victoria. The expected value of the contract is in excess of US $1 billion1 and is expected to last 15 years.

“We’ve made improvements to myki over the past seven years and now this new contract will provide a greater benefit to passengers – using proven technology to make it quicker and easier to top up, touch on and travel,” said Ben Carroll, Victorian Minister for Public Transport. “This contract is an important step in the evolution of myki as a future-proofed ticket to travel on Victoria’s world-class public transport system.”

Victoria’s next transit ticketing system will be implemented in two phases. First, Conduent will install validators on buses, trains and trams and provide a contactless credit and debit card (Eurocard, Mastercard, Visa and Amex) payment system. The system will also allow passengers to pay with existing myki transit cards plus debit and credit cards, as well as NFC-enabled devices including smartphones and smartwatches with digital wallets.

During the second phase, Conduent will implement account-based ticketing (ABT). With ABT, tickets are stored virtually in the cloud, enabling a range of devices such as smartphones, smart cards or media to be securely linked to a user’s account. Flexible account-based features will deliver an improved customer experience. At the heart of Conduent’s ABT is ATLAS® Ops, an innovative, cloud-based solution designed specifically for multi-modal transport environments. ATLAS Ops provides configurable functionality to accommodate various ticketing features and products.

“Victoria will now join major cities and regions around the world supported by Conduent Transportation’s transit ticketing systems, including Paris, South Australia, Flanders, Dubai, Montreal and New Jersey,” said Lou Keyes, President of Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “We look forward to delivering state-of-the-art technologies and services to enhance the traveling experience for all of Victoria.”

With over 50 years of experience, Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based smart mobility solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for travelers. Conduent is a leading provider of contactless transportation solutions, having implemented mobile ticket solutions for over 400 public transport systems across 24 countries and processing more than 100 million daily transit ticket transactions.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

1 Based on current exchange rates

