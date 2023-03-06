Conduent will display its advanced 3D Fare Gate Solution that enables fast and convenient access for travelers while detecting and deterring ticketing fraud

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and LONDON, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions for transit, Conduent Transportation, a business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), will highlight a range of fare collection solutions at this week’s Transport Ticketing Global conference and exhibition.

Held March 7-8 at Olympia London, Transport Ticketing Global is the world’s largest public transport event for smart ticketing and mobility professionals. The event gathers an international audience of experts from 71 countries, including transport operators and industry representatives.

Technologies on display at the Conduent Transportation exhibit (Booth #D10) will include:

Conduent’s 3D Fare Gate Solution: Using innovative 3D detection optical sensors, the Conduent 3D Fare Gate Solution allows fast and convenient access for travelers while detecting and deterring ticketing fraud. These gates also provide transit authorities quick access to reporting and analytics, helping make enforcement decisions by knowing precisely when and where fare evasion occurs. The solution has been named a Ticketing Technology of the Year Finalist at the 2023 Transport Ticketing Awards.

VPE 430 Universal Validator: The Conduent VPE 430 Universal Validator is compatible with all ticketing technologies and is designed to integrate with both online and traditional ticketing systems. No matter what form the ticket takes — whether paper, card or digital — the validator efficiently completes the validation in precisely the same way, using a state-of-the-art check-in/check-out experience as travelers enter and exit the transport system.

VPE 230 Validator: Created for EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) contactless ticketing, this ticket validator enables bank card, digital wallet or wearables validation. With 4G connectivity and its own power supply, the VPE 230 validator makes it easy to deploy an open payment solution without disrupting an existing system.

“This event is a valuable opportunity for our team to showcase innovative technologies that can enhance the traveling experience, benefiting public transportation authorities and their customers,” said Lou Keyes, President of Transportation Solutions at Conduent.

Mathias Serre, Vice President of International Sales for Conduent Transportation, will be speaking at the event in Theatre 3 on March 7, at 11:35 a.m. local time, in a presentation entitled, “Improving every passenger’s experience with innovative technology.”

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based smart mobility solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers technology-led business process solutions for businesses and governments globally – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs. 80 percent of Fortune 100 companies and more than 600 government entities count on Conduent as a strategic partner. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering more than 11 million employees through HR services every year, or processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

