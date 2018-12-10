Conectys Launches Operations in Poznan, Poland; Seeking to Fill 100+ Positions by YE’ 2018

Poland marks the eighth global location for the fast-growth BPO services provider

POZNAN, Poland, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conectys, the recognized leader in multilingual and multicultural outsourcing services , today announces it has begun operations in Poznan, Poland. After conducting extensive market research, the fast-growing company selected Poland for the diversity of its talent pool, education level and language skills diversity. Conectys starts its Polish operations with 50+ employees, and plans to reach over 100 employees by the end of 2018. This rapid expansion is projected to continue into 2019.

“We’re very pleased with our early experience in Poznan,” says Conectys’ CEO Arnold Cobbaert. “We’ve had our sights on this location for a while. It boasts no fewer than 25 universities and the maturity of this well developed higher education system attracts students from various neighbouring countries. Furthermore, this site’s proximity to Germany positions it as a great destination for servicing German language outsourcing needs. We’re deeply invested in recruiting, developing and working with local management. All in all, this means our clients get the advantage of our award winning tools and processes combined with access to an impressive high quality multilingual talent pool. We’re eager to help our clients achieve their goals through the value this new location brings, as well as to contribute to local development through our growth.”

The site in Poznan, Poland was also selected because of its direct connection to international airports and mature telecom and real estate infrastructure. Additionally, it ranks sixth in the business services landscape in Poland and has 1.4 million residents that are well-educated and high caliber. This growth continues the progression of Conectys’ fast-paced global expansions.

Conectys is aggressively hiring now. The company is actively recruiting team members who are fluent in Polish, English, German and/or Russian for content moderation and customer support roles, as well as multiple mid and senior level management positions. Interested applicants can learn more here: Conectys Careers .

About Conectys

Conectys is a recognized leader in global multilingual and multicultural outsourcing services, providing specialized award-winning solutions that create significant competitive differentiation and brand value for global organizations. Conectys combines talented multilingual teams with effective quality processes that are driven by customer experience and proven technology to deliver new levels of service personalization and profitability. Conectys offers Multilingual Customer Service, Technical Support, User Generated Content Moderation and Network Operations Center services, from strategically chosen delivery locations, in over 35 languages, 24/7/365. All services are powered by Conectys’ Contact Center SaaS, ConectysOS®, an industry recognized Automation Project of the Year finalist. It is designed to bring value proposition to clients with standard features connecting quality monitoring, workforce management and real-time views, a robust CRM, with automated reporting and data analytics and customer insight for an all in one PCI DSS compliant Customer Management System.

Conectys has facilities in the U.S., Belgium, Romania, Taiwan, Turkey, Poland, and the Philippines, providing a global footprint and international scale to high-tech, retail, telecommunications, finance, travel, hospitality, gaming and entertainment companies. Conectys is ISO 9001:2015 certified and PCI DSS Compliant. Conectys received a Silver Stevie® in 2017 for excellence in Customer Service and a Gold Stevie® in 2016. Conectys was also awarded Best BPO firm of the Year 2016 and 2014 at the CEE Awards and has been ranked a Top 10 Global Multilingual Outsourcing Vendor by leading analysts.

