The confectionery ingredients market growth is driven due to increased industrialization, shifting consumer lifestyles, and widespread adoption of confectionery ingredients. This surge is particularly attributed to the rising use of healthier components like inulin in confectionery products, such as chocolates. As a result, the confectionery ingredients market is expected to witness a substantial increase in market share throughout the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Confectionery Ingredients Market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 86,607.0 million in 2023. The market value of the global confectionery ingredients market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 1,35,319.3 million by the year 2033.

The growing demand for baked and confectionery products among the youth and millennials is expected to boost the growth of the confectionery ingredients market. The confectionery ingredients market offers advanced printing and labeling technologies for confectioneries that enable producers to incorporate personalized elements into their packaging.

With the rising demand for Savory flavors such as chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and more, the confectionery ingredients market has become an important consideration in the global market.

The flavors and textures of the confectionery ingredients and expansion into premium and specialty bakery goods have gained popularity due to consumer preferences for higher-quality and ethically sourced ingredients. Additional ingredients like nuts, seeds, and dried fruits are often used as inclusions in confectioneries to lure consumers into buying more.

The consumer inclination towards sugar-free products is expected to aid the demand for healthy confectionery ingredients market. The shelf life of confectionery products is maintained by emulsifiers and stabilizers commonly used in chocolates, candies, and other confectionery products to provide stability.

The dietary preferences of consumers align with the growing population of veganism and awareness about health concerns, and this also syncs with the demand for sugar-free alternatives of confectionery products leading to a rise in the revenue of the confectionery ingredients.

Key Takeaways from Confectionery Ingredients Market

The confectionery ingredients market value reached US$ 83,276 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2018 to 2022.

The market in the United States accounted for a 13.3% share in 2022 on a global level.

The United Kingdom's confectionery ingredients industry is projected to advance at 2.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The market for confectionery ingredients in Japan accounted for 7.6% of the market share in 2022.

India market for confectionery ingredients market is predicted to progress steadily with a CAGR of 18.8% during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the confectionery ingredients market strongly focus on profit generation from their existing product portfolios while exploring potential new applications from emerging economies. The players emphasize enhancing their confectionery ingredients production capacities to cater to the demand from numerous end-use industries.

Cargill, Incorporated, Olam International, Barry Callebaut, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Concord Foods Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, AarhusKarlshamn, DuPont.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow fastest due to its rapidly growing population and impulsive demand over the projected period. Due to the popularity of confectionery flavors among the country’s young demographics, India is expected to grow faster than China.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, ADM, a global player in human and animal welfare and nutrition, announced the unveiling of its new customer creation and innovation center in the United Kingdom to develop and improve food innovation capabilities.

Kerry Inc. launched Biobake EgR, an enzyme solution that reduces the number of eggs needed in baking applications and methods, in June 2023.

Key Segments

By Types:

Citrate

Cocoa & Chocolate

Malt

Confectionery Starches & Derivatives

Confectionery Sweeteners

By Form:

Liquid

Dry

By Source:

Natural

Synthetic

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

