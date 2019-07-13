Confectionery Ingredients Market Trends Likely to Reach Value USD 97.38 Billion By 2025, Globally: ZMR Report

According to the report, the global confectionery ingredients market was valued at approximately USD 63.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 97.38 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.1% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, July 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Confectionery Ingredients Market by Type (Cocoa & Chocolate, Dairy Ingredients, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Malts, Oils & Shortenings, Starch & Derivatives, Sweeteners, Flavors, and Others), by Source (Synthetic and Natural), by Form (Dry and Liquid), and by Application (Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery, Gum, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”.

The growing number of health-conscious consumers and increasing preference for confectionery ingredients are expected to drive the global confectionery ingredients market over the forecast time period. Increasing investments made by various industry players on innovation and research and development activities are expected to positively impact the confectionery ingredients market growth in the future. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of chocolates is also anticipated to strengthen the confectionery ingredients market globally in the upcoming years. The rising demand for natural ingredients, changing eating habits, and the growing trend of gifting chocolates on special occasions and celebrations is projected to further fuel the global confectionery ingredients market growth in the years ahead.

Browse through 139 Tables & 36 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Confectionery Ingredients Market: Type, Application, Size, Trends, Segments, Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2025”.

Confectionery items are also known as sweets or candies. They are chocolate-based or sugar-based food products that are generally consumed as snacks. Confectionery is divided into two broad categories—sugar confections and baker’s confections. Confections are low in micronutrients and protein but high in calories. They might be fat-free foods, though some confections, particularly fried dough, have high-fat content. Most of the confections are called empty calories. Baker’s confectioneries are also known as flour confections, which includes pastries, cakes, and similar baked goods. Confectionery is an extensive term that includes any sweet product manufactured from sugar and candy with sugar as its main component. Sugar and sweeteners are the main ingredients in confectionery foods. Other sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, corn syrup, molasses, and aspartame, are also used to make confectionery foods.

Confectionery ingredients are high in demand in various industries, such as sugar confectionery, chocolate, gums, and others, for manufacturing cereal bars, aerated confectionery, coatings, fillings, caramel, and different types of spreads. Moreover, changing consumer lifestyle and preferences is expected to drive the global confectionery ingredients market growth over the forecast time period. The chocolate industry largely uses confectionery ingredients, as they are good for health and hence consumers largely prefer confectionery ingredients. This is expected to further drive the global confectionery ingredients market in the future. The key market players are mostly focusing on providing innovative new products that will enhance the food taste and attract customers.

Based on the type, the confectionery ingredients market is segmented into cocoa and chocolate, dairy ingredients, hydrocolloids, emulsifiers, malts, oils and shortenings, starch and derivatives, sweeteners, flavors, and others. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. Based on form, the market is segmented into dry form and liquid form. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into chocolate, sugar confectionery, gum, and others.

By region, Europe held the major market share of the global confectionery ingredients market in 2018, due to the increasing confectionery ingredients demand, the increasing number of health-conscious people, and changing eating habits of the regional population. Furthermore, the region’s rapidly growing food and beverage sector is likely to drive the confectionery ingredients market over the forecast timeframe.

Browse the full “Confectionery Ingredients Market by Type (Cocoa & Chocolate, Dairy Ingredients, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Malts, Oils & Shortenings, Starch & Derivatives, Sweeteners, Flavors, and Others), by Source (Synthetic and Natural), by Form (Dry and Liquid), and by Application (Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery, Gum, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/confectionery-ingredients-market

The North American confectionery ingredients market held a substantial market share globally in 2018, due to the high awareness regarding the health benefits of confectionery ingredients and the presence of major industry players in the region.

The Asia Pacific confectionery ingredients market is expected to show the highest CAGR over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing disposable income of people. Moreover, developing countries such as, India and China, are witnessing growing popularity for confectionery ingredients due to changing lifestyles and rising urban population base that prefer confectionery food items.

The Latin American confectionery ingredients market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing demand for confectionary food, rising investments made by government organizations and private companies in the food industry. Moreover, the increasing disposable income of people and rising awareness regarding different food ingredients are anticipated to boost the demand for sugar-free beverages and drinks, which, in turn, will further drive the region’s confectionery ingredients market.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to experience lucrative growth over the forecast time period, owing to the rising government initiatives for the development of the region’s food sector. The food sector is an important vertical of the UAE economy and Dubai is a major hub for food exports.

Some key players operating in the global confectionery ingredients market include Barry Callebaut, Arla Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Group, Olam International, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, and Cargill, among others.

This report segments the global confectionery ingredients market into:

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market: Type Analysis

Cocoa and Chocolate

Dairy Ingredients

Hydrocolloids

Emulsifiers

Malts

Oils and Shortenings

Starch and Derivatives

Sweeteners

Flavors

Others

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market: Source Analysis

Synthetic

Natural

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market: Form Analysis

Dry Form

Liquid Form

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market: Application Analysis

Chocolate

Sugar Confectionery

Gum

Others

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

