The new company — a merger of Accelerated Technology Laboratories (ATL) and Quality Systems International (QSI) — unveiled its vision for a new standard in LIMS software and announced executive team expansions with new CTO and CFO.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at leading laboratory science conference Pittcon, Confience revealed its product roadmap and executive team expansion as part of the newly formed company’s North American launch. Following the completed merger of QSI and ATL, Confience’s growth and product strategy is focused on delivering modern LIMS software that sets a new industry standard for technical sophistication and customer outcomes. Confience’s roadmap is designed to make tracking, analyzing, and reporting more efficient, intuitive, and reliable — so teams can meet compliance goals, exceed business objectives, and build brand trust.

“Lab directors and their teams are on the front lines of ensuring consumer safety, yet status quo software remains decades behind,” said Patrick Quinlan, Confience CEO. “Consumer focus on safety and quality is at an all-time high, and lab teams need software that reflects the importance and mission-criticality of their work. Bringing ATL and QSI together was an important first step, but we’re far from done. The year ahead is about expanding market presence, hitting ambitious product milestones, building a world-class team, and delivering a modern, customer-centric experience.”

Confience serves lab and quality professionals across water and air quality, food, beverage, manufacturing, and product testing. The company’s product roadmap brings LIMS solutions up to par with modern Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) practices, including:

Flexible, hybrid options for both SaaS and on-premises deployment

Simple, intuitive user interfaces

Automated workflows and lab efficiency optimizations

Data-driven insights and reporting via a cloud-based, product-agnostic data platform

Proactive customer experience support across regions

Expedited, hands-on onboarding focused on delivering value to customers

Ongoing innovation alongside the commitment to retaining and fully supporting existing legacy products

To deliver this brand vision, Confience is building a world-class team of elite scientific, technical, and customer-focused talent, starting with two key hires. Emad Georgy joins Confience as the company’s Chief Technology Officer with over a decade of experience leading large-scale technology transformations for a variety of global enterprises, including Experian, Wolters Kluwers, and multiple startups. Confience also formally announced the appointment of Jonathan Kalstein as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Kalstein was one of the first new executives to join the platform last year as it was being formed and previously served as CFO at multiple, innovative SaaS companies, most recently Zenput, as well as Convercent and Axcient.

“Our product vision sets a new technical standard for LIMS, enabling improved productivity and efficiency, ease and reliability of reporting, and data-driven decisions,” said Confience CTO Emad Georgy. “This is much more than simply rebranding existing offerings. This roadmap is deliberately ambitious because the impact warrants it. Effective, modern software has the potential to not only drive better business results, but also directly benefit consumer safety and quality outcomes to build brand trust, reduce corporate risk, and contribute to a safer world.”

Confience aims to ensure customers globally have high quality, consistent experiences and is on track to launch our global roadmap and in the European market in Spring 2024.

Confience is exhibiting in Booth #2417 at Pittcon and will be hosting a press conference today at 2pm ET in room 14B to unveil the company’s product vision.

About Confience

Driven by the mission to provide automated lab management and data users can act on to build trusted products and a thriving planet, Confience offers LIMS solutions that empower laboratory and quality managers to accurately gather, analyze, and report data, work efficiently and intuitively, meet compliance goals, and exceed business objectives. For more information, visit confience.io .