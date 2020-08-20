Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Conformis Announces Achievement of Second Milestone Under Development and License Agreements

Conformis Announces Achievement of Second Milestone Under Development and License Agreements

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that it completed the second of three milestones pursuant to the License Agreement and Development Agreement with Howmedica Osteonics Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Stryker Corporation also known as Stryker Orthopaedics, under which Conformis is developing patient-specific instrumentation (“PSI”) for use in connection with Stryker’s knee implant offerings. The Company will receive an additional $3.0 million from Stryker for achieving this milestone.

“We are pleased to announce the achievement of the second project milestone,” said Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that this project, as well as the long-term distribution agreement under which Conformis will manufacture and supply PSI to Stryker, will create value for our shareholders as we successfully support the increasing demand for efficient outpatient joint replacement.”

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit each patient’s unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. In clinical studies, Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the actions we are taking and planning in response, our planned launch of a new program aimed at developing a knee replacement offering targeted at hospital outpatient and ambulatory surgery centers, the anticipated timing of our product launches, whether or when restrictions on elective surgeries will be relaxed and demand for procedures will increase and our financial position and results, total revenue, product revenue, gross margin, operations and growth, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  We may not actually achieve the forecasts disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.  Actual financial results could differ materially from the projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the response to the pandemic; whether our cash resources will be sufficient to fund our continuing operations for the periods anticipated; risks related to our estimates and expectations regarding our revenue, gross margin, expenses, revenue growth and other results of operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONTACT: CONTACT:

Investor contact

[email protected]

(781) 374-5598

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.