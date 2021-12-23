Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Conformis, Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary

Conformis, Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that Brent Alldredge, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, has notified the Company that he will be departing the Company on January 16, 2022 to become the General Counsel at Bruker Corporation, a global, publicly traded developer, manufacturer, and distributor of scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions.

As a result, the Company’s Board of Directors has begun a search to appoint a successor to Mr. Alldredge, with a further announcement to be made in due course. Mr. Alldredge has agreed to work with the Company as an advisor to help achieve a smooth transition.

“Since joining Conformis in 2019, Brent has been a trusted advisor and valued member of the executive management team. His new position at a multi-billion dollar, large market cap company is an indication of his experience and capabilities,” said Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “On behalf of the Company and the Board, I would like to thank Brent for his hard work and significant contributions.”

“It has been a privilege,” said Mr. Alldredge, “to work with a strong management team that is dedicated to maximizing the potential of Conformis’ unique technologies and service offerings to benefit patients, surgeons, and shareholders. Considering the Company’s state-of-the-art technology and the ongoing evolution of its products and service offerings, I am confident that Conformis is well positioned for future success.”

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit® Image-to-Implant® technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit each patient’s unique anatomy.  Conformis also offers Identity Imprint™, a new line of total knee replacement products that utilizes a proprietary algorithm to select the implant size that most closely meets the geometric and anatomic requirements of the patient’s knee. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments.  Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com.  To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com. 

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, the anticipated timing of our product launches, and our financial position and results, total revenue, product revenue, gross margin, operations and growth, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these terms or other and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties; risks related to our estimates and expectations regarding our revenue, gross margin, expenses, revenue growth and other results of operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Investor Contact
ir@conformis.com
(781) 374-5598

Source: Conformis, Inc.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.